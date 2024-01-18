Nigerian singer Harrysong has finally gone online to react to some allegations making the rounds about him and his wife, Alexer Gopa

In a post shared on his page, Harrysong asked that the public steer clear of his marital life as it is a private issue between him and his wife

Harrysong post is coming after it was reported that the singer asked his wife to remove her third pregnancy

Days after Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong, was called out online by blogger Cutie Juls, the artist has come to address the allegations.

In a post shared on his Instagram stories, Harrysong noted that his family was going through a difficult period.

Nigerian singer Harrysong has finally taken to social media to address the allegations making the rounds about him and his wife, Alexer.

He confirmed that he and his wife were not in a good place at the moment. This is coming days after Cutie Juls had alleged that Harrysong ordered his wife to get rid of their pregnancy.

According to the blogger, Harrysong said he doesn't want another child with Alexer Gopa because the first two they had together were girls.

Harrysong tells public to respect his privacy

In his post, the singer addressed the issues he and his wife were having, asking the public to respect his family's privacy.

He noted that he and his wife were currently going through a challenging period.

See a screenshot of Harrysong's post below:

Singer Harrysongs reacts allegations about him and his wife. Photo credit: @iamharrysong

See how netizens responded to Harrysong's reaction

@fabmum_lifestyle:

"Privacy after shattering her self esteem. May we not marry ewu."

@worldbestofnaija:

"Which privacy again?!"

@bollybeewears:

"May God not give us husband wey go shame us publicly and start begging us privately."

@tee_tianahh:

"You get privacy?"

@nikky_owokoya:

"Elesin Muri kan."

@maurahbeauty1995:

"Imagine saying side chick is pretty than ur wife, this marriage thing self is scary."

@gimz_styling:

"May we marry once and right."

@otp_exclusive:

"Baba no divided home ooo..no gree for madam you guys better settle abeg, make the world no dey count women for you ooo."

@ruthakinniyiomowunmi:

"Online inlaw no they rest."

beautyfull_aby's profile picture

@beautyfull_aby:

"Dear God, please may my daughter never meet or marry a man like this Harrysong in her lifetime."

Singer Harrysong welcomes 2nd child with Wife

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Harrysong took to social media to celebrate welcoming a new addition to his beautiful family.

The singer at the time had revealed that this was his second child with his wife, Alexer Perez Gopa.

He teased fans with a photo of his newborn’s hand as he told them to join him in welcoming his second daughter.

