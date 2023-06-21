Harrysong has made it known that despite celebrating and gushing over his wife, he will end up taking another woman as his second

The singer informed his wife via a post he made on his Instagram story channel to celebrate her birthday

Harrysong also shared a photo of his wife and disclosed that she's a good and sweet woman

Despite the fact that Harrysong has a sweet, good and lovely woman in his wife, he made an announcement that sparked reactions on social media.

Celebrating his wife on her birthday the singer shared a photo of her on his Instagram story channel and gushed over her.

Netizens react as Harrysong celebrates wife Photo credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Harrysong added at the end of his lovely message to his wife whom he tagged as his love, that he will eventually take a second wife.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Harrysong's post to his wife

The singer's birthday post to his wife got netizens sharing different opinions with most querying why he would inform his wife of his intention.

Read some comments gathered below:

rhukieee:

"Na from clap dance dey take start."

azim1129:

"U be ijaw man normally una nor dey marry one wife. Do wetin u like na ur money and strength."

okm_herbal:

"If she’s a good woman and you love her, wetin you need second wife for exactly? Problem?"

thismoment777:

"He’s got another woman already, trying to let the wife know. But the wife go think say nah joke."

amy_wealth:

"Okay we know its joke today but you should not tell us tomorrow that you mentioned it earlier o...dear "his wife" this is on colos on colos sarcasm from your hubby "

umycutie:

"If he thinks this is a joke, he should know it is outrightly disrespectful... Until you start behaving like Yul disturbing us nonsense."

