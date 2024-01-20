DJ Cuppy is determined to achieve a great feat this year and she has shared the goal with her fans

Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has made a new year resolution and shared it with her fans on social media.

The foremost disc jockey who bagged a masters degree at Oxford university said that she will hit the gym this year.

DJ Cuppy says she will give the gym as many chances as she gave her man last year

Stating further, DJ Cuppy made a comparison between her plan and her love life. She said she would give the gym as many chances as she gave to her man last year.

This is not the first time that DJ Cuppy will be making reference to her failed relationship. She had complained in the past while warning her fans that there was no peace in both being single and being in a relationship.

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below:

@eniolaakon5:

"Please give more chances so god plan we happen in your life this year."

@eniolaakon5:

"Many chance.'

@emmzy_coming:

"We love you, a better one who will appreciate you more will locate you na queen of queens some of our mama africa."

@larry__banjos:

"Easy dear."

@dave_d_god:

"Sis, give another wrong man a chance and you’d be fit in no time."

@acupofkhafi:

"You better let them know girl. We taking chances on ourselves this year."

@chidhoxieh:

"Still Give another man a chance. If God has not given up on you, why Give up on love. Even Rome was not built in a day. We are with you on this one."

@sidney_.sidney:

"God is with you in anything you do."

@adewale.kunle:

"Storry, low key one man dey sleep with you."

