Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on relationship

Kicking against the trend of independent women, he urged ladies to marry from their parents' house as opposed to living on their own

The post which has since gone viral on social media sparked mixed reactions among netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

While many people continue to push for financial independence among women, it appears there are some people who are over it.

One such person is Harrysong.

Photos of the singer. Credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

The popular Nigerian singer took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts about independent women and marriage.

Expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, the singer advised women to remain in their parents' house and marry from there rather than live on their own.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words:

"If you still believe in marriage and love to build to build your own home with your dream partner, stay in your parents' house, work and grow from there. Let him marry you from there."

Harrysong went further to state that his money is his woman's money as well and that all she has to do is ask.

See post below:

Social media users react to Harry song's view on independent women

veevogee:

"And wen she’s not independent, you ask what she’s bringing to the table. You should understand that you both are on the same side and not in a competition."

matete4real':

"I'm not in support ooo, women need to have their own financial freedom cos our old mama bear nonsense from our papa hand."

bibiana.oonadipe:

"My question is can men come together ina town hall meeting and agree so we can really know what their problem with women is,and we will also come together review and disagree to agree. We can't go back to our parents now and tommorrow u will still come on social media again to say we are not independent."

call_me_dainty:

"Don’t listen to him, have your own money to avoid disrespect you can be independent and still respect your man. Have your own money."

funky_okboying:

"Everyone should go for their SPEC. You like independent women? There are lots of them. You live dependent women then there are even more of them. Just don’t pick one and try to change them to be the other. Las Las everyone’s gonna be alright. Love and light."

nurse_ehbonie_:

"I think his point is work and make money but do it from your parents house!"

edoziemcv:

"Talk is very cheap! You ladies better ve your own money and still chop his money join."

thrift_n_thrills:

"I think y’all are lowkey intimidated by Independent woman. Yeye come dey disguise under Godfearing and good upbringing."

"My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti": Actress finally confirms converting to Islam

Mercy Aigbe has gotten social media users buzzing with reactions following a video clip that has gone viral.

Recall the actress and her husband, Adekaz hosted friends, colleagues, and family to a Ramadan lecture.

Following the success of the event, the actress was interviewed where she finally confirmed leaving Christianity for Islam.

Source: Legit.ng