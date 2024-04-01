Iyabo Ojo has informed her fans that she has traveled to celebrate her lover, Paulo's birthday as she shared a video

In the clip, she noted that it was about to go down as her baby was going to mark his birthday while she promised that their love would be forever

Her fans took to the comment section to react as they all wished Paulo a happy birthday in advance

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has warmed the hearts of fans with the way she gushed over her lover, Paulo who will be marking her birthday on April 2nd.

The actress had heaped praises on her boo last year when he was marking his 56th birthday. She shared a tribute message on her Instagram to celebrate his special day.

In a new development, the mother of two shared a lovely video of how she was enjoying while traveling to see her partner. She mentioned that forever was the deal between them as she announced that it was Paulo's birthday tomorrow.

Iyabo Ojo travels to see lover, Paulo. Photo credit @paulo2104

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo hails lover

In the recording, she noted that it was all about Paulo on his birthday. The actress also called him Obim.

Iyabo Ojo wished him a happy birthday in advance. While Kizz Daniel's hit song, 'Twe Twe' was playing in the background, she shared a loved up picture of the two of them during one of their getaways.

Recall that since she announced her engagement to her man, they have been peppering haters with the romantic getaway video and pictures.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ojo about Paulo. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialbukky_majek:

"Abi Queen mother don forget April 10 ni? Ehn Sweet mother that matter na 9 days from now oooooo."

@temmyprewdy503:

"Another 7hours live loading. Continue pressing dere neck queen mother herself."

@tammy_yo1's:

@ewatomi_tv:

"Ah aridunu mi @iyaboojofespris how do I begin to say thank you. Thanks you, thank you. I really appreciate it mamii. May God almighty replenish your pocket a trillion folds. I’m grateful thank you mama @iyaboojofespris."

@kikelomo_3:

"Mommy buy something for me wen coming back. Grit daddy n tell him we love him."

@claragold082:

"Queen mother toh bad."

@adufe_mama:

"Wey na problem sis, encouragement ro needy."

@ceo_okikifoods:

"I trust you my Queen Mother. The holiday with Obim is long over due sef. Go and enjoy yourself mama. Happy birthday in Advance to a great man, shine on forever sir. We love you both. @iyaboojofespris @pauloo2104."

@imolenizationclan:

"God bless you both , Queen Mother."

@ogunniyif:

"Happy birthday to your forever."

@ennnyoluwa:

"Forever is deal, haters una go choke."

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo go on vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had shared some videos and photos from their vacation.

She was in America with Paulo in the video as she made it clear that he was not available till further notice.

Ojo gushed over her man as they drove to their final destination.

Source: Legit.ng