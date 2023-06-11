Singer Tems is marking her birthday today, June 11, and her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi has penned a sweet message to her

Muyiwa gished about Tems, who he called his best friend, as he said he was honoured to have her in his life

Tems' manager's message has stirred relationship rumours on social media as netizens raised different questions

Nigerian international act Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems’ manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, also known as Donawon, has caused a buzz on social media with a message he penned to her as she clocked a new age on Sunday, June 11.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Muyiwa poured out his heart to Tems, which sparked dating rumours.

Muyiwa described Tems as his twin, best friend, and all-around angel, as he said he was honoured to have her in his life.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my twin, best friend and all around angel. I’m so honoured to have you in my life @temsbaby God knew exactly what he was doing. Been through so much already and we haven’t even started yet. Have an amazing day love and see you soon."

Netizens react to Tems' manager's birthday message to singer

washiizey:

"Make e no be wetin i dey think sha."

Omoalhaji___

"Boda Muyiwa this your caption get as e be oooo i no dey use ma Babe play ooooContinue to dey maintain your Manager spot jeje✌️.'

Bigg_Joshh:

"Make e no be wetin I Dey think."

OFortee:

"This post dey sound somehow for my ear. But Happy birthday @temsbaby more and bigger achievements to celebrate."

iKON_LVN:

"Chaiii...naso Donawon secure this Tems finish Sha Manager and betrothed, oga mi you do very well for your woman no be small. Hope you guys blossom further for years to come."

Tems' manager shares how she conducted praise and worship in Ugandan prison

Tems gained the admiration of more fans after her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, aka Donawon, spoke about her in an interview.

In a video snippet that was posted on Instagram by Wahala Network and spotted by Legit.ng, Donawon shared a bit of Tems’ prison experience in Uganda.

Recall that in 2020, Tems and Omah Lay were arrested in Uganda for allegedly breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

