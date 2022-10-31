Popular singer Tems has revealed what it would take for her to consider being in a relationship with any man

The singer said her main criteria before she can date a man is he needs to be smarter than her about life

Tems' statement has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as some disagreed with her choice

For men who may be trying to catch Tems' attention, the Nigerian music star has dropped a hint about her kind of man.

Tems, in a video that has gone viral, said she only dates smart men as she doesn't want whoever she decides to date to feel manipulated.

Tems says her kind of man must make her feel she can't manipulate him.

Source: Instagram

The interviewer asked:

"what does it takes for someone to get a date with Tems?"

The singer, in her response, said:

"You have to be really smart, outsmart me, not nesearily in terms of knowledge but about life, you have to make me feel i can't manipulate you."

See the video below:

Netizens react as Tems says she only dates smart men

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yournexthair:

"Only Geminis will understand her ."

sammirdiary:

"Why are people saying she wants to be manipulated, ladies don’t want smarter guys normally?"

winkx_beauty

"Lmao men dey wey go manipulate you no worry ."

official_kahlan

"You’re not alone sis ."

lilzchizzy:

"Dem plenty naa, you go really see them, no be men, Na their work be that to manipulate ."

1261998_lesley:

"They say smart men are boring, they want the bad ones, well, not me."

sir._richards:

"You better date a good Man,just someone with a good heart."

nkem.frances:

"I'm actually the opposite of this...I prefer intelligent but good hearted guys and mist importantly kind/genuine."

Rihanna appreciates Tems' talent

Rihanna returned to the music scene after six years of facing the fashion and beauty industry with Life Me Up.

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Reacting to a post by Tems, Riri took to the comment section with praises for the Nigerian star's songwriting talent.

Rihanna wrote:

"It’s the pen for me ❤️ love to you sistren."

