Victor Osimhen has opened up on how dangerous it could be for him to play football with his facemask

In a video that has left many concerned, Osimhen revealed he still has two screws on his jaw and face

The Nigerian forward, who would be leading the Super Eagles to play Ivory Coast in the ongoing AFCON, said he has to play with a mask for the rest of his career

Napoli star and Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has revealed why he must continue using his facemask during football matches.

Osimhen, during a chat with Brilla FM, revealed the decision resulted from a previous injury.

Osimhen shares how he was injured despite having his mask on. Credit: @victorosimhen9

According to the Napoli forward, who was crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, it would be dangerous for him to play in matches as he still has two screws in his jaw and face.

He said:

“I have to wear my mask for the rest of my football career because I still have 2 screws in my jaw and face."

Osimhen recount how he was injured during a match against Cagliari

The Nigerian star, who would be leading the Super Eagles to play Ivory Coast on Thursday, January 18, at the ongoing AFCON tournament, revealed he clashed with the goalkeeper during his last match against Cagliari.

He revealed the clash was so severe that it resulted in bleeding even with the protective mask on.

“In the last match against Cagliari, when I headed the ball, the goalkeeper hit my face and I bled even with the mask. So it’s too dangerous for me not to use it. I have to keep on using it,” Osimhen said.

Watch video of Victor Osimhen speaking about his facemask

Concerns as Osimhen says he has to play with his facemask for the rest of his career

How Osimhen almost boarded Equatorial Guinea team's bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen, who scored a goal against Equatorial Guinea, lost his way after the match.

A clip showed the moment he was seen trying to get on Equatorial Guinea's team bus.

He was, however, directed to the right section to wait for the Super Eagles team bus.

