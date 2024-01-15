Nigerian actresses Uche Jombo and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha brought some lightheartedness to the timeline recently

A viral video saw the moment Uche accused her colleague Chioma of farting erratically in her presence

The accusation left the two movie stars in an amusing exchange as Uche mocked the fans and lovers of her colleague

A video made the rounds online showing Nollywood actress Uche Jombo and her colleague Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha engaging in some lighthearted banter.

The video had Uche teasing Chioma, whom she claimed had been farting up while in her company.

Uche Jombo playfully banters Chioma Akpotha Credit: @uchejumbo, @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

She pointed out that many people looked up to Chioma, but failed to see her true indoor exhibition.

Chioma, who was seen lying on a couch, jokingly confronted her colleague and asked if it was prohibited to pollute the air around her.

Reacting to that, Uche accused her of having no reputation. The video ended with the two laughing as they poked fun at each other.

Sharing the video, Uche Jombo wrote:

“Ladies and gentlemen, your crush.”

See the video below

Netizens react to the video of Chioma Chukwuka and Uche Jumbo

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

eggy4billion:

"Uche, please stop embarrassing my client. Your actions are defamatory. You go hear from us o! We nor go gree for anybody o!"

lyndablessing:

"These women are so beautiful! Love their bond and friendship."

juliet_ekeson:

"It’s the “mmadu ama nwuzirigi aru” for me."

makeupgurubongi:

"You 2 I love you such high vibrations people I love you."

ezehval22:

"The way Chioma always infuse his Igbo in-between his English eeeh."

real_funkymallam:

"Abeg let my Chioma mess her mess biko . Afterall no be sey de mess dey smell."

ogheneofegoh:

"If she no mess, her case go enter fire altar ooo, thank God for mess na big blessing."

kelvinchilds_:

"Uche stop dragging Chommy's dignity in the mud , hapu nwanyi aka, mess bu evidence of good living!"

