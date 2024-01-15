Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko attended an event recently in similar attires

They both looked fabulous, but the billionaire businessman felt his wife's outfit did not match her young age

She made a post about it on Instagram, which elicited several reactions online as many gushed over the couple

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her politician husband Ned Nwoko got netizens talking after he commented on the outfit she wore to an occasion.

Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko attend an event, he funnily describes her cloth. Source: @regina.daniels/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Regina and her husband, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wore matching outfits of white and red.

The 23-year-old mother-of-two wore a white stripe dress, which she complemented with a red necklace and a shoe, while Ned wore a white shirt, a white trouser, a red cap, and black slippers. According to Ned, Regina's outfit made her look like a middle-aged woman.

Both of them were greeted by their host and other guests with a warm welcome. Regina posted a video of their outing on Instagram with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"A beautiful time at the 27th marriage anniversary of our party chairman. Btw, rate my outfit guys! My husband said it made me look like a mid aged woman in a young girl’s body especially with the wig. So true or false? Because from the wig, to the dress….Jewellries and shoes were sourced from mama’s closet #Nneamaka."

See a video of Regina Daniels and her husband below:

Fans comment on Regina Daniel's post

Several people have commented on Regina Daniels's and her husband's post. See some of them below:

@clementinaidowu:

"Small pikin wey wash hands clean go eat with elders."

@official_dimmam:

"Avoid too much touch touch......no be all of them be human being."

@sweezzy1:

"Home training dey always smell around you. Carry go my wife."

@nengi_mote:

"This kind gathering you go greet tire."

@grace_da_queen_rwanda:

"I like the fact that you know how to dress up according from where you are and people you are with."

@bafana_nana01:

"If I'd be Regina I'd cry each time in these events because, I'm just in my mid twenties how am I going to carry myself in among those big people. Huh I gotta do rehearsals first naa or else."

@graciacakes:

"It’s her in the presence of elders for me… I can relate,you go bow down greet tire and dey smile like mumu even if you no like the person….This marriage thing go humble you make dem no call you bad wife."

Regina Daniels answers critics on why she married Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress had sent a message to all her critics online and offline, getting people talking.

The actress shared a clip of herself dancing as she compared her husband to a bullion van.

She noted that bullion vans were not pretty nor good looking, but no one got access to it and came out without smiling.

Source: Legit.ng