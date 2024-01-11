Tunde Ednut has seemingly responded to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, who recently described him as a horrible person

Tonto had accused the Instagram blogger of promoting false allegations against her colleague Iyabo Ojo by VDM

Sharing a cute picture of Iyabo Ojo on his page, Tunde Ednut stated that no one could stop his admiration for the Nollywood star

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut was recently caught up in an online drama between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM).

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto slammed the Instagram blogger, whom she described as a horrible human, for supporting VDM.

In a lengthy message via her Instagram page, the mother of one knocked Tunde Ednut for promoting false allegations against Iyabo Ojo by VDM.

This was after VDM was released from police custody.

Tunde Ednut throws shade

In what seems to be a response to Tonto, the blogger, who shared a picture of Iyabo, wrote in a caption:

"Nothing or no one can stop my love for Iyabo Ojo."

See his post below:

Reactions trail Tunde Ednut's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens criticised his double standard. See the comments below:

the_itohowo:

"Double standards, pick a side and stay on it with your full chest. You’ve been promoting the very person who s!andered this woman. It’s giving confused.."

vickyranky06:

"Same way you stayed off Dav nd Tiwa saga you should’ve done same on dis case ………. Damage control is all i see here."

mandy__chuks:

"She’s that woman she thinks she is ….sprinkle sprinkle."

barbie_stay:

"You love her, yet you could not stand up for her when she was insulted ‍♀️woooo una go Dey alright."

wigsbymoh2:

"I will forever love Tonto cos she Dey talk her mind."

alexandra_walts:

"Because tonto called u out,u love for iyabo is now blooming. Issorit I get what u are trying to play."

youdeechic:

"Eye service Rest and stay one place Tunde, stop this already pls, you too do, always encouraging bad behavior, Nawa oo."

Tonto Dikeh claims VDM was shaking like a baby

Hours after VDM was released, Tonto Dikeh accused him of lying, Legit.ng reported.

Tonto recounted what happened at the FCID in Abuja as she claimed VDM was shaking like a baby.

The mother of one shared how VDM was made to take back all the allegations he stirred publicly against her.

