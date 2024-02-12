A successful Nigerian businesswoman cried as she left her thriving N200m-worth venture and relocated abroad

The lady's staff members hugged her with much emotion as she announced her relocation to them in a meeting

As a response to people asking why she left such a good business for the UK, she said the business is still functioning

A Nigerian lady with a thriving business in Nigeria has made an emotional video showing her relocating to the UK.

The lady (@sandiezcollectionuk) said the business was worth N200m when she left. Her workers were teary as she bade them farewell. She hugged them.

The lady's workers cried when they heard her relocation news. Photo source: @sandiezcollectionuk

Leaving N200m business for life in UK

The business owner cried before she held a meeting to announce her relocation trip to her staff members.

Some of her friends and family members escorted her to the airport in a video. Her mother almost cried. The lady reunited with her lover after she arrived in the UK.

She mentioned that the business did not close down with her relocation and is still operational.

Soulful OB said:

"How could you leave a business worth so much."

She replied:

"The business is still running and our figures are increasing. Putting the right structure in place is everything."

Kris said:

"Left a N200m biz to relocate to Uk... wow massive decision."

totototo said:

"That y I trust my Hausa people they always be content with the small they have ,is not too late sister."

She replied:

"I am actually content with what I have, but I had to also make time for my family."

Mecca1313 said:

"I can relate….. watching this gave me memories of me back home and I tear up like a baby. But we move Masha Allah."

Sandra clarkson said:

"It must hv been so hard! Well done mama."

Mhz Mo #NextAlakija wondered:

"Am sorry...its no sense...who advise you...na bcos my banking job no convert me for years and I had nothing in naija made me come UK...200million?"

