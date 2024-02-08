A businesswoman broke down in tears after catching a glimpse of the expensive goods and imported from China

The heartbroken lady had ordered Cargo skirts and pants but they delivered torn and overly used jeans to her

The comments section of her video was filled with reactions from netizens who got emotional over her post

A Nigerian businesswoman has shared her grievances on social media after receiving bad goods from China.

The lady was seen in a touching video crying bitterly over her loss while showcasing the bad goods she received.

Source: TikTok

Lady says she was supplied rags from China

According to the lady, she had ordered cargo pants and skirts from China for her customers.

However, when her goods arrived she realised she wasn't given what she ordered.

The lady showcased the torn jean trousers, shorts, and bad skirts they had supplied to her instead.

She revealed that she had made the order from 1688 China but they unfortunately supplied her with rags.

The lady added with tears and bitterness that her life had finished because of the huge loss the bad business brought.

Netizens react as businesswoman cries bitterly

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady’s experience.

@jenny_bee8 reacted:

“I don't know why people keep lying about not getting exactly what they ordered from China. U go ahead looking for quality at cheaper rate just because they say China things are cheap you eliminate the agent that suppose to help u source for product just because u don't want to pay them and u come online to cry. l have been importing for more than 3 years now and i have no story of what I ordered vs what i got.”

@zuma_idris said:

“PIs let's contribute to help her this is really sad and painful.”

@realsarahemmanuel reacted:

“This one nor be rags this is called thrift sell them you go still see money inside.”

@divabyprisca reacted:

“Omo e reach to cry for this hardship. I can imagine.”

@the_menvault said:

“Omg please let's donate for her.”

@grandeurslay said:

“The best place to get jeans is Bangladesh. So sorry dear.”

@fancy_giftsplace said:

“You see china market is not for the weak but everyone just want to boycut their supplier and deal with china people directly. If you no buy lie for china you no fit buy true.”

@ayomi reacted:

“Until y'all in that field come together to fight those people things like this won't stop! That's why in those days, our parents had association just because of things like this.”

Businesswoman in tears over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwear shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

Source: Legit.ng