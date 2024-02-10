A Nigerian lady partnered with her husband, and they turned their unfinished building project into a school

The school business was a quick success as people from their neighbourhood sent their children to learn

Many who read the woman later relocated abroad asked her why she did so when she already had a good business

A Nigerian woman has shared how she and her husband took a bold step to start a school business in Nigeria before she relocated abroad.

The family used their uncompleted building to start a school, and students began filling it up.

The wife joined other teachers in the school. Photo source: @lekcious

Running a school in Nigeria

In months, the school grew after the initiative started in 2022. While the school was running, they erected another building.

Her long TikTok video showed every progress they had along the way. The school's first Christmas carol was excellent.

Many people thronged the woman's comment section to ask why she relocated to Canada despite having such an investment. She said the school still functions well in her (@lekcious) absence.

Watch her video below:

Olamide Akinshola said:

"The is a pure encouragement......but it's important to marry right person."

Chukwuuebuka said:

"The Canada she went to now will hasten up the progress of this school project and finally she go return as boss with other side hustle."

Silver Tee asked:

"You have this kin of investment, please to do what in Canada sis?"

Akmoj said:

"I know you and your husband very well at owode, Your husband is a real hustler,may God bless your hustle more."

Omoshalewa Adejoke L said:

"I love your courage and you are fun as well. Is the school still functioning after you japa?"

She replied:

"Aww thank you, it’s still well functioning."

Dolly said:

"I’m really proud of you ma pls, take care of your teachers ooo teaching is not easy."

greyy said:

"This is the best thing I've seen today."

