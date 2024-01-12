Top Nigerian singer Davido and his love for his junior colleague Spyro's song has caught the attention of netizens

A video was posted online showing the DMW boss with Cubana Chiefpriest and other people in a studio as they vibed to Billing (Nobody Go Dey)

The video raised a series of interesting comments, with netizens crediting Davido for Spyro's career success

Nigerian singer David' Davido' Adeleke and fast-rising music star Oludipe David, aka Spyro, are now making headlines on social media.

A video resurfaced on social media showing the DMW boss singing along and vibing to one of Spyro's songs in a music studio.

Davido was seen singing Spyro's song. Photos: @davido, @spyro_official

In the clip, Davido was with his cousin Tunegee, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, and other studio hands as he recorded his verse to Spyro's Billing song.

They all seemed to be having a lot of fun as they reflected on Spyro's lyrics before Davido made his part. See the clip below:

Reactions as Davido sings along to Spyro's song

The video of Davido and his crew singing and vibing to Spyro's song raised a series of comments from netizens. Several claimed Davido helped Spyro's career as they praised the DMW boss.

Read comments below:

glitters_bigglitz:

“Whether they like it or not Davido helped all of them one way or another.. so they should keep hating on him.. stupid people.”

makaveli_leaf:

“Happy soul.”

jahzgreat_timi:

“Davido don high die for this video.”

iamkunlexzinho:

“Davido started with Funke Remix, that was when we started hearing about spyro proper.”

browniwales:

“Davido is a builder he has change a lot of life. Enemies always fight good thing but one thing is sure they won’t succeed. Keep winning our super star.”

rich_dedeboi:

“Baddest always on point dem go hate tire.”

diamond_icewater:

“Davido and music na 5&6.”

ifunaeyes:

“Davido too like music.”

Wizkid's fans tackle Spyro as Star Boy shows him love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Spyro came under massive criticism from fans of his senior colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

This was after Spyro took to his Twitter handle to share a video from Wizkid's mum's burial, showing the singer vibing to his hit song Who's Your Guy.

This was after Spyro, in a viral video, asserted that Davido surpassed Wizkid in terms of success.

