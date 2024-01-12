Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s baby photo has caused a stir on social media

American rapper 21 Savage shared a snap of the Odogwu star on his Instagram page, and it got many netizens talking

A number of social media users had things to say about Burna being chubby as a baby, and they likened him to comedian Sabinus

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has caught the attention of Nigerians on social media over his baby photo.

The Last Last crooner’s throwback picture made headlines after popular American rapper 21 Savage shared the snap on Instagram.

Fans liken Burna Boy to Sabinus over his baby photo. Photos: @mrfunny1_, @burnaboygram

In the snap, Burna Boy, who looked like he was only a few years old, was seen wearing a cute top with matching dungarees paired with stockings and a pair of white sneakers.

The music star also had a chubby stature in his baby photo, and it caught the attention of many fans. See the picture below:

Fans liken Burna Boy to Sabinus over his baby photo

Burna Boy’s throwback photo of him as a chubby child raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Some were amused by it, while others claimed he looked like popular comedian Sabinus.

Read some of their comments below:

truly_fave:

“I feel like we all had the same baby pictures growing up in Port Harcourt.”

tamyhart:

“That’s the Odogwu .”

biggzaay:

“I think say na Sabinus o .”

Big7record:

“Outsiders and all Burna Boy lovers gather here, you all know the vibe is different when it's Burna fvcking boy.”

portharcourthq:

“Odogwu your face show your shoe shine Nobi today something.”

antonioleonr181:

“Omg, bro, that's Kevin Durant.”

zenaaliyah:

“Miniature Giant❤️.”

therayztv:

“City Boy .”

d_e_e_fatokzz:

“Odogwu no be nickname!”

