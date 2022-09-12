Upcoming singer Spyro has shared his opinion on who is more successful between Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido

Spyro said it’s a joke to compare Davido’s success to that of Wizkid as he added that the DMW label boss has impacted many lives, including himself, unlike Star Boy

The upcoming singer’s statement has sparked reactions from many fans and followers of the Nigerian music stars

Singer Spyro is making headlines over a statement he made while comparing Nigerian international stars Davido and Wizkid.

Spyro, during an interview, said it is a joke to compare the two singers as he added that Davido has impacted more lives and that to him his success.

Spyro says Davido has helped many people in the music industry. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo @spyro_official

He, however, acknowledged that the two are great artists and have done well for themselves.

“It’s a very big joke to compare wizkid to Davido, Davido is far more successful than wizkid, Davido has helped a lot of people in the music industry including me,” Spyro says.

Mixed reactions as Spyro says Davido is more successful than Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

trechkid_sog1:

"This one just wan collect ."

iammidedaniel:

"He's right with his personal opinion though."

ihieriamarachivera:

"Facts . Is not all about being Rich How many people have u lifted."

engrgodspowero:

"Let’s learn to appreciate them both without doing comparison pls ."

tour_lanny:

"Some questions dey wey they go ask you on national tv;you just gats keep quite."

sbee.onlyme:

"How many people help Wizkid when he Dey Shitta Davido Dey collect Jeep as gift when e Dey 10year Wizkid no see Chance collect am so no just compare person wey struggle succeed with person wey meet money for house Make God bless me sha ."

realblessing_ivor:

"This man is saying in the nonsense thou."

Waje hails Davido

Nigerian veteran singer Waje has nothing but good words to say about DMW label boss Davido following a gift she received because of him.

Waje, in a post via social media, revealed how she was honoured and gifted a pair of beautiful diamond earrings because of Davido.

According to Waje, she was not on ground when OBO spoke about her as she said she felt honoured.

