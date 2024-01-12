Top Nigerian music star and Grammy nominee Asake’s grass to grace story has left many of his fans in awe

An old video resurfaced on social media of the YBNL star performing as a backup singer for popular comedian Broda Shaggi

The throwback video raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens as they marvelled at Asake’s growth in the industry

Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has caused a stir on social media after a throwback video of him with comedian Samuel Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, resurfaced online.

In the video posted on Instagram by @tooxclusive_com and spotted by Legit.ng Asake was seen performing as Broda Shaggi’s backup singer.

Fans react to old video of Asake as Broda Shaggi's backup singer. Photos: @asakemusic, @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

It is no news that apart from being a comedian, Broda Shaggi is also an actor and a musician. The video showed Broda Shaggi performing during one of his studio sessions with his crew, and Asake happened to be one of them.

The Grammy-nominated musician sang sonorously while being Broda Shaggi’s backup while other crew members played the piano and guitar.

Reactions trail video of Asake performing as Broda Shaggi’s backup singer

The video of Asake’s early days in the music industry and performance as Broda Shaggi’s backup singer raised a series of interesting comments from fans as they marvelled at the YBNL star’s growth in life.

adedamolaoflagos:

“This is a lesson that never underestimates anyone in life, treat people with respect and dignity. Nobody knows tomorrow.”

dont_foldcp:

“Shaggiii na him biggest supporter from way back thou….”

callmeparkerv:

“Asake Sabi ”

blaqjgram:

“Fast forward today dude is shining.”

rinchi_mufasa:

“Man’s bad tho.”

Jaffshot:

“God’s plan.”

