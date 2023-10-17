Spyro has shared a video from Wizkid's mother's burial showing the music star vibing to his hit song Who's Your Guy

The singer, who was overjoyed by Wizkid's action in a caption, said the talented singer caught the song's fever

Spyro's comment has, however, sparked reactions from Wizkid FC as it comes after he said Davido surpassed Star Boy in terms of success

Singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has come under massive criticism from his senior colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid's fans.

This comes after Spyro took to his Twitter handle to share a video from Wizkid's mum's burial, showing the singer vibing to his hit song Who's Your Guy.

Sharing the video, Spyro wrote in his caption:

"I will never leave your side". Big Wiz caught the fever."

Why Wizkid's fans are dragging Spyro

Legit.ng recall reporting that Spyro, in a viral video, asserted that David Adeleke Davido surpassed Wizkid in terms of success.

See some of the reactions from some of Wizkid's fans, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

0Chynese:

"E no go better for you."

oluwatellem:

"You no deserve am walahi."

olabillzAFC:

"Waaa shey ogun wan kee your papa ni, which kain cap you dey cap up and down?"

honest30bgfan_:

"E good as him wan help your career even after you don bad mouth and finish."

Alabifrosh:

"E no go better for you as you happy sey wiz vibe to your song! Person wey you don bad mouth before…..oloriburuku eda."

ifeoluwa0149:

"wo ori Werey Nah person wey you badmouth dey vibes to your song so., una go just dey miscap for simple question."

Dsmooth112:

"Since you featured Tiwasav nothing else wey u don achieve until this video again not sure you’ll be able to get another hit cause you stopped singing after this song."

