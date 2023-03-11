Tiwa Savage has left social media users buzzing with reactions after posting a TikTok video with her son, Jamil

In the video, the mother and son are seen doing a choreography to the remix of Spyro's hit song, Who's Your Guy

The video which was posted a few hours ago, already has a million views on the platform and has gathered reactions

Tiwa Savage's featuring on Spyro's hit song, Who's Your Guy, has proven to be a success so far and the fans are loving it.

The singer and her son, Jamil, have melted the hearts of social media over their recent video together.

Photos of Tiwa and Jamil. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: TikTok

In the video, the adorable duo are seen doing a choreographed dance to the catchy tune - specifically, Tiwa's part in the song.

Jamil leads the dance while Tiwa stands behind him as the perform the uniform dance before ending the video in a cute hug.

Watch video below:

Social media users react to video of Tiwa Savage and Jamil

a.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"Jam jam is her twin!"

jaybee172:

"Be like sey na only Tiwa get the whole gene for JamJam."

walknfits:

"I love the relationship they have Abeg ❤️"

borderless_experiences:

"This right here is how you build a child confidence!! Not the way our parents raised most of us traumatizing us all in the name of discipline."

hrh_kvngpharouk:

"Make Tbillz just forget this boy for Tiwa, because na herself she born for…. This resemblance too much."

babe_and_half:

"Jam jam makes me want to have a kid right now "

goodfoodghana:

"Na so e suppose be. Much love to you, Tiwa and son ❤️"

adropofwealth:

"He’s growing!! A perfect gentleman she’s raising "

