An X user known as Brother Bernard has shared his plan for her broken DJ Cuppy over her relationship challenge

The disc jockey had lamented on the social networking app that being single and childless at 30 was a terrible thing for her

Brother Bernard thereafter offering to link her with matchmaker Lege Miami so that he can help her but he would charge her $1m

A popular X user seemed to have found a solution to the constant rant of disc jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy over her failed relationship.

Legit.ng had reported that the billionaire heiress had taken to X to lament that she was still single and childless at 30. She said that all she ever does is what she wants all the time.

Brother Bernard says he will link DJ Cuppy to Lege Miamii. Photo credit @cuppumusic/@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, Brother Bernard said that if she can afford to pay him $ 1 million, he would connect her to popular self-acclaimed matchmaker Kehinde Adams better known as Lege Miami so that he can help her out.

Brother Bernard said Lege Miami linked Seyi Tinubu to his wife

In the post, Brother Bernard mentioned that Lege Miami was responsible for finding a wife for his politician friend Seyi Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He however stated that the offer is limited so that DJ Cuppy can act fast.

Recall that the disc jockey was heart broken last year after her relationship with her boxer lover hit the rocks.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post about Lege Miamii and DJ Cuppy

Netizens have reacted to the post where Brother Bernard offered to link DJ Cuppy to Lege Miamii. Here are some of the comments below:

@chymaker:

"You are doing the Lord’s work."

@kokothecreator:

"Okay, she will pay you to go and meet match maker and still pay the match maker and join because na trafficking una dey do abi."

@MauloConette:

"Lege will scatter the ledger."

@Bigjid5:

"Terms and conditions apply……Not for persons under 18. Out of context memes. Brother Bernard what is this ."

@IsaacWayneEjiro:

@cuppymusic, abeg no mind Bernard nah thug e go give you. Lege will scatter the relationship."

@thompsonever:

"The offer is limited"

@Sunkanm83513549:

"Eeeeh brother Bernard."

@Iam_MrKool:

"$1 million...lol."

@Saheedhammed:

"brother Bernard. eiii.'

@Nneorio:

"Brother Bernard Onye oso ahia."

DJ Cuppy uses her heartbreak to lecture at a conference

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had used her life experience to lecture at an international conference.

She said that she was engaged some time ago but later became single.

The disc jockey added that she had failed in some businesses she tried to do.

Source: Legit.ng