DJ Cuppy has shared how terrible it could be for a woman to be unmarried and single in her 30s

The billionaire daughter, who suffered heartbreak after her relationship with Oyinbo boxer Ryan Taylor ended, shared her opinion online

Cuppy's tweet, however, left many of her fans and well-wishers worried as some prayed for her

Disc Jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, in a viral tweet on X, formerly Twitter, stated that it was a 'terrible' experience to be a single woman in her 30s.

Cuppy, in her tweet, added that as a woman who is single and childless at that age, she does whatever she wants.

DJ Cuppy tweets about being single and childless. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire's daughter's post left her fans worried, as they believed her relationship status was beginning to take a toll on her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy's relationship with Ryan Taylor crashed last year.

She wrote:

“Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible… All I ever do is exactly what I want, all the time.”

See DJ Cuppy's tweet below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy prayed for divine intervention to her personal problems this year. She asked that her tears in 2023 water the seeds of whatever she plants in 2024.

Daniel Regha, others react to Cuppy's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as Daniel Regha urged Cuppy to consider adoption.

Danielregha:

"Cuppy one doesn't have to get married before having a child; Adoption is always an option & when it comes to relationship keep ur expectations low but most importantly, don't rush things. Also take some time to analyze ur past relationships, u may be doing something wr¤ng."

Morris_Monye

"God will do it for you."

rutie_xx:

"Your time will come. Trust God."

abazwhyllzz:

"God will find you a man. And if it pleases him, he can even make me your man."

Mi_Ra_Cle001:

"I thought you’re a mother of two funfun and dudu?"

Cuppy meets Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy seemed to be working on a music project.

This comes as Cuppy, who has been pushing her old song, Jollof On The Jet, shared a picture of her with Olamide, adding that she was back in the studio.

She wrote:

"Back in the studio in 2024."

Source: Legit.ng