Nigerian music star Davido has decided to remain unbothered amid the recent accusations hovering around his name

Legit.ng reported that Teebillz publicly complained bitterly that Davido disrespected his family and was ill-treating his daughter, Imade

The DMW boss, who has yet to say a word on the viral matter, instead nonchalantly shared more delightful pictures from his time away with his wife, Chioma

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best referred to as Davido, has opted to remain silent amid the mountainous accusations against him recently.

Legit.ng reported that the Unavailable hitmaker and his close friend and colleague, Tiwa Savage, fell out after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Davido mindlessly posts more vacation pictures with Chioma amid his fight with Teebillz. Credit: @davido, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

While netizens tried to figure out what led to their sudden actions, Tiwa's baby daddy, Teebillz, publicly threatened the DMW boss, accusing him of neglecting his first daughter, Imade, and disrespecting his family.

While the dust in the air is yet to settle, Davido, who has been on vacation with his wife, Chioma, shared more adorable pictures of his delightful moments with his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the pictures below:

Reactions trail Davido's vacation pictures amid saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

trybe2023:

"This guy is truly using Chioma for clout."

cheese_on_ice:

"People forget sooo quick. Like have you forgotten how he took care of imade? Like ??? If one thing I know about Davido is that He loves His children. Don’t paint him a bad Father , that Man is a good father."

rayt_enterprises:

"Most of you here no get sens*,who is fighting their relationship, or he should get his daughter, who is innocent. Imade is unlucky to have this senseles* father. People fight for their child but this think is all about kiss. Chai!"

mariamo721:

"But y’all need to understand that chioma wasn’t called out neither was his relationship with her. They only spoke of his relationship with his daughter and how he threatened tiwa so… I don’t see how they relate."

kaniwithgrace:

"How can a man pleading to see his daughter."

happiest_gurl07:

"Come see his fans in 1, 2, 3 come claim he is unbothered LMAOOOO he is very bothered hence the posting left right and center."

Davido wasn't there when I needed him - Imade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido appeared to have left a bitter taste in the mouth of his first child, Imade Adeleke.

Just recently, Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, took to social media via her Snapchat page to post a message her daughter sent to her grandmother.

Imade had allegedly written in her message to her grandma that she had been disappointed since the death of her brother, Ifeanyi, noting how her father, Davido, was not there when she needed him.

Source: Legit.ng