Nigeria's top record label, Chocolate City, has marked the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre and 20 years of brewing talents

Featuring the label's OG players, like M.I. Abaga and Jesse Jagz, and fresh talents like Blaqbonez, a new banger hit the scenes

After listening to the new song, netizens were impressed and hailed M.I. Abaga

August 11, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. To honour its legacy and influence in Nigeria, Chocolate City, in association with its long-time signees, released a new cypher.

Those featured include A-Q, M.I. Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Loose Cannon, and Blaqbonez.

MI, Jesse Jagz, Blaqbonez and others celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Credit: @mi_abaga, @jessejagz, @blaqbonez

Released on January 8, 2023, rap aficionados have been stunned by the cypher's unexpected lyrical juice.

This serves as a platform to highlight the rap prowess of hip-hop stars who have engraved their names in the annals of African hip-hop history.

The cypher commemorates both the 50th anniversary of the genre and the 20th anniversary of Chocolate City, which has been the leading label promoting rap in Nigeria and Africa.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Chocolate City's new release

50_cashh:

"Because of this label. We can still brag about hip-hop in Nigeria ."

bigdreymdfk:

"Jesse killed it again…. Why’s he not the best… cause MI is kunta Kinte."

mackintosh_khalifa_:

"Rest in peace mohbad, welcome from the dead oladips. MI please now."

mundi_maverick:

"AQ said "When I feel(Phil) like Folding(foden) I still try to keep my composure, that's pep(gaudiola) talk."

thelukhas:

"‘You say seeing is believing shey you Dey see the Holy Ghost’ MIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!Take your flowers na your own."

uyi_dinho:

"Choc city needed pros for the job, so they brought the navy seals."

__tunmise__:

"Choc City has really been carrying Naija Rap on it’s back fr."

MI Abaga inquires more about Oladips’ reported ‘resurrection’

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper MI Abaga reacted to reports that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji, best known as Oladips, was alive.

Legit.ng reported on November 15 about the news of Oladips' death as it went viral throughout social media.

However, a new clip surfaced online on November 23, revealing he might be alive.

