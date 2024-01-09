Singer Spyro has jumped on the trending slang 'No Gree For Anybody,' which appears to be the motto for 2024

The Who's Your Guy crooner shared a snippet of his soon-to-be-released song named after the viral slang

Spyro's snippet for the new jam has been well received by his fans and some celebrities who took to his comment section to commend him

Award-winning singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, on Monday, January 8, dropped a snippet of his soon-to-be-released jam dubbed ‘No gree for anybody’.

The new jam was inspired by the viral internet slang, ‘No gree for anybody,' which many Nigerian netizens, including celebrities, appear to have picked as the motto for 2024.

Spyro shares snippet of his new 'No Gree For Anybody' anthem. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Lyrics from the song read:

"No gree for anybody wey no gree for you to succeed this year, fight your way to the top"

Sharing a clip from the new jam from his new song, Spyro wrote in a caption:

“No gree for anybody #2024Anthem”

Watch the video Spyro shared below:

Spyro's new jam comes after he dropped ‘Only Fine Girl, featuring his female colleague Simi.

People react to Spyro's new song

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments as many applauded the singer. See the reactions below:

josh2funny:

"Maaad I love this one too."

big__wayz:

"Man of God which good message you wan pass with this song?"

comedianxtreme:

"Dude just needs to open his mouth & he has a HIT . Them never see nothing❗️#GraceBoy. See you soon fam."

iamemmanuelsong:

"Omo na another hit oooo bring it out already."

queen_harriet:

"Spyro! Spyro! Spyro! How many times did i call you? Oya drop jam."

plea_del_foodsbrand:

"LOBATAN...slogan of the year Don get anthem as backup."

brownboi_vbz:

"So who go first gree for me bayii"

superkunle:

"Na this full clothes inside bath tub I Dey try understand. Na bath tub you wan gree for this year?"

Spyro shares his 2023 achievement

Legir.ng previously reported that Spyro opened up about his extraordinary journey from early 2023 financial struggles to "double blessings."

Spyro praised God and attributed his success to trusting in his promises.

The singer, who celebrated his 33rd birthday in October, shared pictures of his luxury apartment and more.

