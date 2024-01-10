A fresh interview granted by Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Mohbad, finally shines light on certain issues surrounding his son's death

Joseph Aloba recently spoke to TVC News, where he revealed three pertinent reasons why he had refused to bury his late son Mohbad

In the trending video, Mohbad's father noted that he wants a DNA test and the autopsy results to come out before his son can be buried

Joseph Aloba, the father of Nigerian singer Imole, aka Mohbad, has finally revealed his reasons for standing resolute in his bid to get justice for his late son.

He noted during a recent interview with TVC's Ivy Kanu that until he gets a DNA test result for his grandson, Liam, and the autopsy of his late son, Mohbad's body would continue to lie cold in the morgue.

Mohbad's father finally opens up on why he wants a DNA test for Liam. Photo credit: @_c33why_/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Joseph also shared during the interview that there is another issue he seeks to find the truth about.

Mohbad's father says he wants to know who buried Liam's placenta

The singer's father during the interview noted that his son wasn't the one who collected Liam's placenta.

He noted that at the time when Liam was born he didn't take it serious until a land dispute arose between his son and his mother-in-law.

This new update is coming after several months of back and forth between Mohbad's father and the singer's wife's family.

Listen to Mohbad's father's interview below:

See the comments that trailed the viral interview

Here some of the reactions that trailed Joseph Aloba's interview:

@scarfaceleo11:

"How long does an autopsy normally take?"

@omowunmijuwuralo:

"Repeating jargons whats your own with placenta for God's sake."

@bisiquality:

"He should call for the DNA. Wunmi said he should pay, she will do. Abi he want Nigerians to pay for that."

@ogensimah:

"So the autopsy is not out? Nigeria oooh."

@wfskenty:

"What is your problem ,what does DNA have to do with land and placenta."

@zhullyheart_:

"Wetin them ask you Wetin you Dey talk?"

@_dahlydiaheart_called_betty:

"Must he carry bible bcos I don’t understand o."

@arbuleshowo:

"But what aspect or part of the incoming results will affect his burial? If the results did not go your way nko? Maybe head will not be buried and vice-versa."

Mohbad’s dad begs for money to do 2 DNA tests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Mohbad's video begging Nigerians not leave him alone to carry the burden of his dead son.

In a viral interview, the singer's dad begged people not to get tired of making sure the person responsible for his son's death gets what they deserve.

On the DNA issue, Joseph Aloba reiterated that it is a must and that he cannot accept his grandson, Liam, if he belongs to another man.

Source: Legit.ng