Mohbad's dad has revealed that he does not know the woman in the viral video who claimed to be Wunmi's sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman, allegedly the late singer's wife's sister, advised women not to end up in a family like his

Mohbad's dad also added that a DNA test must be done for his son and cried for justice over the singer's burial

Joseph Aloba, late Ilerioulwa Imole, aka Mohbad's dad, has called on the government to ensure his son's corpse isn't stolen and buried behind his back.

He said this in a video where he reacted to a viral video from a woman who claimed to be late Mohbad's wife, Wunmi's sister.

Mohbad's dad insists on DNA Photo credit: @c33why_/@bbcyorubanews

The woman had urged other women to pray against ending up in a family like Mohbad's.

What did Mohbad's dad say?

In the viral video, the cleric revealed he doesn't know the woman as he only knows one of Wunmi's sisters, who tried to paint his house for his 45th birthday.

He added that on the day they wanted to do introduction and the family turned it into engagement ceremony, he did not see the sister who has been talking.

Mohbad dad alleged that Wunmi and her family constantly extorted his son and used jazz on him to get their way and called on the government to ask for their account details.

He urged the government to make sure the autopsy investigation is conclusive before his late son gets buried again and requested that he be aware of it.

Mr Aloba reiterated that a DNA test must be carried out on Mohbad's son, Liam, as, according to him, the late singer's spirit will be angry.

He also added that the CCTV cameras in neighbouring houses should be looked into since the one in his son's home did not work.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad video

The singer's dad's cry for justice got people dragging him about how he hurriedly buried him the first time.

Read some comments below:

legendary_sg:

"So ur own son refuse to see you then you really need to check yourself maybe you have done something wrong cause mehn I think I have to thank God for my family ooo."

nenejones_esq:

"Didn’t you think of the DNA test when you buried him within 24 hours?"

thekanyinsola:

"The more this man talks the worse it seems. No wonder Adura is avoiding you."

crowny_wealth:

"His other son is avoiding him now. I need not say more,if I’m Adura too,I will avoid him."

ms__tee__s:

"Request for BVN because say we are the one that worked the money or what? This Baba never cease to amaze me. What right exactly do you have to his bank account? Abi u be next of kin? Same you that hurriedly buried your son in an undersized coffin is shouting for justice., lol. they play.. evidence is plenty Baba."

nicky_brown12:

"BVN. Na prayer them dey pray make useless papa nor born person oooh."

shun_vest:

"You wanted to bury him in the midnight. You went ahead to bury him the next morning. You didn’t remember autopsy. Baba respect your sons wife. Why is Mohbad’s mom solidly standing by Mohbad’s wife and his other siblings. Daddy check your self and focus on your family. Stop trying to eat your sons wealth. Remember he left a son."

