Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, spoke about his deceased son in a new interview

During the chat with BBC Pidgin, Aloba shared his position on a DNA test being conducted on Mohbad’s son, among other things

Mohbad’s father’s new interview sparked a series of interesting comments from Nigerians after it went viral

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has opened up on how Mohbad got to have a stepmother and how he began music and other interesting details.

The late musician’s father also gave his position on a DNA test being conducted for Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Mohbad's father spoke about doing a DNA test for the singer's son. Photos: @bbcnewspidgin, @_c33why

Source: Instagram

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Mohbad’s dad explained that he considered his son as a friend and that they used to relate like brothers.

According to him, his son was someone who always wanted to follow in his footsteps because he knew him as a musician, and he used to dance or be his backup singer at events.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further during the interview, Aloba noted that Mohbad was his reason for having more than one wife. According to him, he had to marry someone else after the singer’s mother left him.

Aloba said that Mohbad’s stepmother tried with them for a while before she asked him to choose between him and his son because she was feeling left out of things.

The late singer’s father said he told her he would choose his son because he knew tomorrow would be better, and his second wife also decided to leave him.

Mohbad’s father shares position on DNA test for singer’s son

The paternity of Mohbad’s son, which has continued to spark a debate on social media, was also addressed by the singer’s father.

According to Aloba, the questions about a DNA test being done for Mohbad’s son had now become a general problem, with the whole of Nigeria talking about it.

He stated that the right thing should be done at the right time concerning the DNA. In his words:

“This thing has become a majority thing, not only Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s father speaks on DNA test for singer’s son

Mohbad’s father’s BBC interview caused another big buzz on social media, and some netizens shared their thoughts on it. Some of them reacted to what he had to say about the DNA test. Read comments below:

dobi9024:

“This man is a good man. Mohbad's mother is not a nice woman. She abandoned Mohbad and now she's everywhere acting like she was there for him. This man took care of Mohbad and he loves his son.”

chinonyerememmanuella.o_:

“Polygamy no good ooooooo. Hoha!”

_sherriesberries:

“This man is a father.Good daddy.he knows that boy more than anyone may the lord comfort him.Baba said so DNA…”

jnrmaureeze:

“Baba say make Una do DNA.”

purity062:

“Dammn this man is very wise and smart!!!! Lion nor Dey born goat. May God keep giving them the strength to bear their lose.”

eksontemidayo:

“God Almighty will console you sir, any spirit or human tormenting or threatening over the truth covering your son's death. They shall all be expose ,disgrace and brought to book.”

tanwa.91:

“I felt like crying.. God forgive me for all the negative things I have said about this man .. the man is in pain.”

angelpurest:

“I'm sure he didn't realise how big his son and the issues surrounding his demise will become, hence he rushed on to bury him and granted those unprepared interviews. None here can grieve more than this man here.”

official__abimbola:

“He might not be rich but he sounds educated enough. He groomed a good child.”

blessing4373:

“God please forgive me. I thought he wasn’t there for his son. But he did what he could. This is so sad.”

DNA is not a big deal - Actress Lizzy Anjorin speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Lizzy Anjorin shared her take on a DNA test being done for Mohbad's son.

For the indigenous movie star, having an autopsy performed is the worst possible outcome, and if an autopsy can be requested and fulfilled, then there's really no reason to be concerned about the results of a DNA test.

She went on to express her dismay that Mohbad's wife, whom she expected to be demanding justice for her husband, has been silent about the issue at hand.

Source: Legit.ng