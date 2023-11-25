In an interview with media personality Oriyomi Hamzat, Mohbad's dad called on Nigerians to join him in fighting for his son

The cleric affirmed that he would conduct two DNA tests on Mohbad's son, Liam, as he cannot accept another man's child

He also shared details of how the late singer's wife, Wunmi, would leave the hose for days out of annoyance whenever she fought with him

Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, has called on Nigerians not to leave him in the fight for justice for his son.

In a viral interview online, the singer's dad begged people not to get tired of making sure the person responsible for his son's death gets what they deserve.

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad's plea Photo credit: @bbcnewsyoruba/@c33why

Source: Instagram

On the DNA issue he has been clamouring about for weeks, Joseph Aloba reiterated that it is a must and that he cannot accept his grandson, Liam, if he belongs to another man.

He called on Nigerians to help him with funds as he intends to conduct the test twice for authenticity.

Mohbad's dad, while speaking on the proceedings at the coroner's inquest in court, added that he used to settle fights for the late singer and his wife Wunmi, who would leave the house for days out of anger.

He also said that Wunmi once expressed grievance to him as she lamented about Mohbad buying a plane ticket for a lady.

Recall that the late singer's dad revealed recently that his wife cheated on him and added sleeping pills to his food.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mohbad's dad's plea

The video sparked mixed reactions, with most people dragging the singer's dad.

Read some comments sighted below:

i_amneky:

"She’s supposed to clap for her husband na for buying planethe driver, ticket for another woman. Abi ewo lo ro oshi?"

aborisadelizzy:

"After doing the DNA and the baby is mohbad’s own……does this man still deserve any kind of acceptance/respect from mohbad’s wife!!!"

menarelazy:

"So she saw her husband buying ticket for another woman and she should not be upset?? Na wah for you papa Mohbad o. Because of money donated for your grandson? I pray this woman carries her baby and leaves this country."

purple_raiin:

"But you rushed and buried your son now you want the k!llèrs apprehended mtcheww."

oluwayemiisi:

"Whoever is advising this man hates him with passion. How can someone’s father be like this after loosing the stardom of his family?"

harbis_enterprise_wholesales:

"Baba want dna and he can’t provide fund. So all this while wey this man Dey demand for DNA he no even get shishi to do am and dem con Dey portray Wunmi like say she refuse to The DNA."

fumhammy:

"You for talk say Na DNA gan gan you want and the properties instead of justices for mohbad and the killer."

Mohbad's aunt drags him mum in video

Legit.ng earlier reported that in viral videos online, a woman, allegedly the late singer's paternal aunt, put his mum, wife, and actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo on full blast.

The elderly woman claimed Mohbad's mum left him and his siblings and went ahead to get pregnant for another man.

She also called out Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, asked them to back off from Mohbad's case and noted that there was a high chance they were part of those who killed him and wanted him buried as quickly as possible.

Source: Legit.ng