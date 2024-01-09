“Why Didn’t Sophia and Tiwa Post His Twins”: Uche Maduagwu Supports Davido for Unfollowing Colleague
- Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has criticised singer Tiwa Savage for not extending congratulations to her colleague Davido on the arrival of his twins
- Expressing his disapproval on Instagram, the actor noted that Tiwa did not also congratulate Davido for his Grammy nominations
- Uche said Davido would have done things differently if it were the Afrobeats songstress who welcomed twins
Nigerian singer Tiwatope Omolara Savage, best known as Tiwa Savage, has been called out by Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu for not congratulating her colleague and friend Davido on the birth of his twins.
On his Instagram page, he launched an attack on the songstress and the DMW boss' baby mama, Sophia Momodu. He insisted that he and everyone else had anticipated their respective displays of celebration.
Making a comparison, Uche Maduagwu stated that Davido would have publicly celebrated Tiwa if she were the one who welcomed twins.
Uche also talked about how the Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage failed to send congratulatory messages when Davido received his first three Grammy nominations.
Maduagwu advised that 2024 be a year of returning similar energies received.
See his post below:
Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu's allegations
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
alice602024:
"Shameless frustrated women they will wait forever. But the lord will judge all all of them in the name of Jesus."
diggspeace:
"Thanks for bringing this topic up we noticed too . She is supporting negative vibes she needs to careful. Bad belle nor good."
oloridamilola_:
"Sophia and tiwa queens minding their business.. silence is really the best answer for bull$$$hhiittss."
oziokosamantha6:
"Must she congratulate them, are they Jesus uche at times u they yan rubbish."
