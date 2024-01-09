“I Only Corrected Her”: Portable Zazu Reinstates Female Manager, Includes Her Name on His IG Bio
- Portable Zazu has dismissed rumours of bickering between him and his manager, Babyluv
- The Zeh Nation label boss, in a clip, said he only corrected his manager, stating that they were together
- A look at Portable Zazu's Instagram page showed he had reinstated Babyluv's handle on his bio
Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has settled the difference between him and his female manager, Bolaji Serah Oluwafunmilayo, aka Babyluv.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable made headlines after he yanked off Babyluv's name from his bio on Instagram as he accused her of disrespecting him, among other claims.
Portable reconciles with manager
Hours after Portable flaunted his brand new Benz online, the Zeh Nation label boss took to his Instastory to share a video of him dismissing reports of him and Babyluv not being on good terms.
The Zazu crooner stated that he only corrected his manager.
He further directed anyone who wanted to work with him to reach out to Babyluv, saying, "I can't reply your thirty-nine missed calls."
An extract from Portable's comment in the video read:
"I am not fighting with my manager, I only corrected my manager."
Below is a screenshot of what Portable's Instagram bio now looks like
Portable sacks Stelliza
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable parted ways with his ex-manager, Stelliza, who he accused of stealing from him.
Unlike Babyluv, Stelliza was not lucky, as her sack came barely months after she and Portable marked their first work anniversary.
Stelliza worked alongside Babyluv to manage the singer's portfolios for most of 2022.
Portable blows hot drags his baby mama and Koko Zaria over 1-year-old son
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting different videos of the Zeh Nation label owner calling out his baby mama and her alleged new lover, Koko Zaria, over his son.
In a viral video, Portable claimed that his baby mama kept his 1-year-old son away from him while taking him on her sexual dates with men like Koko Zaria.
The singer also accused Koko Zaria of indulging Honey Berry in the unflattering behaviour.
