Portable Zazu has dismissed rumours of bickering between him and his manager, Babyluv

The Zeh Nation label boss, in a clip, said he only corrected his manager, stating that they were together

A look at Portable Zazu's Instagram page showed he had reinstated Babyluv's handle on his bio

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has settled the difference between him and his female manager, Bolaji Serah Oluwafunmilayo, aka Babyluv.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable made headlines after he yanked off Babyluv's name from his bio on Instagram as he accused her of disrespecting him, among other claims.

Portable Zazu and Babyluv are on good terms. Credit: @portablebaeby @babyluvgram

Source: Instagram

Portable reconciles with manager

Hours after Portable flaunted his brand new Benz online, the Zeh Nation label boss took to his Instastory to share a video of him dismissing reports of him and Babyluv not being on good terms.

The Zazu crooner stated that he only corrected his manager.

He further directed anyone who wanted to work with him to reach out to Babyluv, saying, "I can't reply your thirty-nine missed calls."

An extract from Portable's comment in the video read:

"I am not fighting with my manager, I only corrected my manager."

Below is a screenshot of what Portable's Instagram bio now looks like

Screenshot of Portable Zazu's Instagram bio. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable sacks Stelliza

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable parted ways with his ex-manager, Stelliza, who he accused of stealing from him.

Unlike Babyluv, Stelliza was not lucky, as her sack came barely months after she and Portable marked their first work anniversary.

Stelliza worked alongside Babyluv to manage the singer's portfolios for most of 2022.

Portable blows hot drags his baby mama and Koko Zaria over 1-year-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting different videos of the Zeh Nation label owner calling out his baby mama and her alleged new lover, Koko Zaria, over his son.

In a viral video, Portable claimed that his baby mama kept his 1-year-old son away from him while taking him on her sexual dates with men like Koko Zaria.

The singer also accused Koko Zaria of indulging Honey Berry in the unflattering behaviour.

