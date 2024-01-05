Controversial Street-pop artist Portable is in the news again as he seems set to change his management for the fourth time

Months after Portable got in a fight with his ex-manager, Stelliza, the singer is set to abandon his current management team led by Babyluv

In a post shared on his social media page, the outspoken entertainer noted how Babyluv came in between him and his ex-manager, Steliza

Nigerian Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable, doesn't seem to know how to stay out of the news.

Recently, he went on social media to call out NURTW boss Koko Zaria, accusing him of sleeping with one of his baby mamas.

Street-pop artist Portable sacks Babyluv, making it the fourth manager to part ways with the singer. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@babyluvgram

Source: Instagram

The singer trends online again as he seems set to part ways with his current management led by Babyluv.

Portable, in a series of posts, accused Babyluv of disrespecting him. He further noted that she wasn't loyal to him and saw him as a cash cow.

Zazu calls out Babyluv over issues with Steliza

Recall that some months ago, Portable had parted ways with his ex-manager, Stelliza. He accused her of stealing from him.

Stelliza and Babyluv managed Portable's portfolios together for most of 2022. However, as it stands the singer seems set to lose both his management teams within months.

See Portable's post reacting to his disagreement with Babyluv:

See some of details released as Portable clashes with his manager, Babyluv:

Reactions trail Portable's post as he parts ways with Babyluv

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's post:

@ugboetal:

"Baba is OVERLY REACTING."

@babanlagram:

"Obviously, the lady has had enough of Portable's constant outbursts towards people and issues - you shouldn't want to be part of that."

@shuga_bc:

"2024 u do dis one o."

@billyque_b:

"Uk tour February 2024 loading."

@linqwa_:

"Na why ur baby mama dey build herself since una don separate so that she no go collapse so let her breathe too ire ooooo."

@fresherz1:

"Who go Dey manage you Lia this, as you don follow everybody fight finish."

@harbbey112:

"Quote ti poju...iwa gidi lor dis werey get bad behavior make we no lie shee everyone around him fit dey wrong all d time ni ahh kai naw."

@aje.entertainment001:

"Easy brother."

@titomi_14:

"U no won make we sleep ? Or how u take know say we still Dey online."

@agege_ajebutter:

"Guy you no dey sleep? Abi na the thought of your baby mama Dey keep you awake?"

Portable blows hot calls out baby mama & Koko Zaria over 1-yr-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a series of videos dropped online by Portable calling out his baby mama and her new lover, Koko Zaria, over his son.

In the trending clips, Portable alleged that his baby mama had kept his 1-year-old son away from him while taking him on her sexual dates with men like Koko Zaria.

He also accused Koko Zaria of indulging Honey Berry in this unflattering behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng