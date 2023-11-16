Portable Zazu has terminated the contract of his road manager over financial misappropriation

The Zeh Nation label boss also accused his road manager of unethical practices to sabotage his reputation

Portable's recent announcement has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation label boss Habeeb Olalomi, aka Portable Zazu, has parted ways with his road manager, Stelliza Adesiyan.

In a press release shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 16, Portable announced that Stelizza's contract had been terminated.

Portable Zazu accuses manager of financial misappropriation.

Source: Instagram

Why Portable parted ways with his manager

The Zeh Nation label boss accused his road manager of financial misappropriation.

He also claimed she wanted to sabotage himself and his brand with unethical practices.

In a caption, Portable wrote:

"Public notice disclaimer to whom it may concern No go fall scam Akoi ripping but God no go shame us."

See the press release below:

This is coming months after Portable and Stelizza marked their first work anniversary in February.

People react as Portable terminates road manager's contract

ferrari_08_:

"Lol…. After una don nack una sef tire."

beezeee_lee:

"Ahhh! Manager way just collect award."

olawaleee:

"Shey portable sef understand all this English wey dy this place so ?"

obajemujnr_:

"all the boys that left the label warned you but you never listened."

mrwellz101:

"Stella Wan Rip Portable but tbh portable is more legally civilized and Understands this business Fr."

oyin_blinkz:

"Shebi steliza na your babe abi na wife when you wished her hbd that year."

clint_ejanla_1of_abuja:

"That girl na ripper she rip my artist if I didn’t get involved and her knowing my capacity 2m for just go for how many months and portable was not aware of the deal."

mide_oladosu:

"Na everybody dey rip u, how much you get gannn?"

