Mavin youngster Crayon is the latest Nigerian celebrity to acquire a new Mercedes Benz, reported worth N150 million

Crayon, who expressed gratitude to God, shared pictures and videos of him in his newest whip

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since flooded the Ngozi crooner's page with messages

It is a moment of celebration for singer Charles Chibueze Chukwu, better known as Crayon, as he recently acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz 2021 GLE 53, reportedly worth N150 million.

Crayon, who has been making waves with his hit song ‘Ngozi’, featuring Ayra Starr, took to his Instagram page to share pictures and video of his new whip.

Fans celebrate with Crayon over his new Mercedes Benz. Credit: @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

The talented singer, who is signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin record label, was seen posing in his new ride while showing off the interior.

He wrote in a caption:

"God is king 24 Starting the year with the right mentality and the right sort of hunger. Always grateful, stay hungry, never satisfied."

See his post, including videos of the new car, below:

Congratulation messages pour in for Crayon

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

kenepisode1:

"Congratulations my bro Na that Man U Jersey i no like."

__z.e.e.e:

"I am screaming CONGRATULATIONS Craywayyyy More keys in Jesus Name."

lojaymusic:

"God just dey start with you my brother!!! Massive congratulations."

styledbyreus:

"Biggest congratulations True Hustler."

suzannebusari:

"Big Whipper!!Congratulations Cray, blessings upon blessings."

minainyoo:

"That boot na for me . I no need front seat . Thank you sir."

izundu_ekene:

"Congrats Hood Hero and more bigger keys to you."

iam_klauzbby:

"shakabula inside my GLE, congrats crawayy more whips to come champ."

manutdinpidgin."

"By God’s grace, More Wins this year!!"

tegamavin:

"Congratulations, Crayon! Jah dey with you always."

Tony Elumelu helps Crayon with his tie

Legit.ng previously reported that Crayon shared pictures and videos of him meeting with business magnate and billionaire Tony Elumelu.

Crayon, who attended an event hosted by Elumelu in a black suit, didn't get his tie right as the length caused a stir.

A clip showed the moment the billionaire helped the singer adjust the tie.

Source: Legit.ng