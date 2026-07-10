Former England defender Rio Ferdinand praised the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele

Mbappe and Dembele scored as France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Manchester United legend singled out Mbappe and Dembele as the standout threats in Les Bleus's dominant display

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has reacted with enthusiasm to France's 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United legend declared that Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele looked dangerous throughout and that France made the contest look straightforward.

Rio Ferdinand hails Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele after France beat Morocco in the quarterfinal match at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

France cruise past Morocco

France defeated Morocco 2-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, July 9.

Morocco had been widely regarded as the most difficult remaining obstacle for the French side heading into the quarterfinal.

Rio Ferdinand hailed France for overcoming Morocco, which he described as their hardest team.

In a viral tweet on X, the former England international hailed the brilliant performance of Mbappe and Dembele. He wrote:

"Mbappe + Dembele smell blood man!!!! This team is a joke ffs.

"Wow - this was their hardest test and comfy."

The former centre-back's post, which attracted more than 10,000 likes and nearly 800 retweets, captured the sentiment of many watching France progress through the tournament with relative ease.

Ferdinand's use of "comfy" to describe what was supposed to be France's sternest challenge underscored just how commanding their display appeared to neutral observers.

France's captain Mbappe and Dembele, his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, have been at the heart of France's attacking play throughout the tournament, and Ferdinand's post suggested their combination is drawing admiration well beyond French supporters, per Sportskeeda.

CAF sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco following their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination after a 2-0 loss to France.

CAF celebrated another historic campaign from the Atlas Lions despite falling short of their record-breaking semi-final finish in Qatar in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng