2026 World Cup: Rio Ferdinand Picks Mbappe, 1 Other Star Out After France's Quarterfinal Win
- Former England defender Rio Ferdinand praised the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele
- Mbappe and Dembele scored as France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- The Manchester United legend singled out Mbappe and Dembele as the standout threats in Les Bleus's dominant display
Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has reacted with enthusiasm to France's 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Manchester United legend declared that Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele looked dangerous throughout and that France made the contest look straightforward.
France cruise past Morocco
France defeated Morocco 2-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, July 9.
Morocco had been widely regarded as the most difficult remaining obstacle for the French side heading into the quarterfinal.
Rio Ferdinand hailed France for overcoming Morocco, which he described as their hardest team.
In a viral tweet on X, the former England international hailed the brilliant performance of Mbappe and Dembele. He wrote:
"Mbappe + Dembele smell blood man!!!! This team is a joke ffs.
"Wow - this was their hardest test and comfy."
The former centre-back's post, which attracted more than 10,000 likes and nearly 800 retweets, captured the sentiment of many watching France progress through the tournament with relative ease.
Ferdinand's use of "comfy" to describe what was supposed to be France's sternest challenge underscored just how commanding their display appeared to neutral observers.
France's captain Mbappe and Dembele, his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, have been at the heart of France's attacking play throughout the tournament, and Ferdinand's post suggested their combination is drawing admiration well beyond French supporters, per Sportskeeda.
CAF sends message to Morocco
Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco following their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination after a 2-0 loss to France.
CAF celebrated another historic campaign from the Atlas Lions despite falling short of their record-breaking semi-final finish in Qatar in 2022.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.