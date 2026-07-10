'Sad and Disillusioned': Bruno Fernandes Issues Strong Statement After Portugal's World Cup Exit
- Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence after Portugal's World Cup elimination
- The Manchester United captain thanked teammates, staff and Portuguese fans
- Portugal are now searching for a new coach following Roberto Martinez's departure
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has shared an emotional message after Portugal's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Portugal entered the tournament among the favourites but saw their campaign end in the Round of 16 after Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Spain.
The Selecao had progressed from the group stage after drawing with DR Congo and Colombia, thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 and defeating Croatia before falling at the first knockout hurdle, per the BBC.
Fernandes reacts to painful exit
Following the defeat, Fernandes admitted his disappointment in a heartfelt message posted on X, thanking everyone who supported the team throughout the tournament.
"Sad, frustrated, and disillusioned."
He added:
"This group of players made my expectations high, not only for the quality, but also for the incredible group that we built over these years."
"Thank you to all the players, technical team, and all the staff who accompanied and helped us every day during the World Cup."
"To all the Portuguese, a huge thank you for your support and belief."
Fernandes also expressed gratitude to the players, coaching staff and Portuguese supporters for standing behind the team throughout the competition.
Portugal begin coaching search
Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's elimination also marked the end of Roberto Martinez's reign, as the Spaniard stepped down after the defeat.
Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Martinez. The experienced Portuguese coach built his reputation with Benfica before enjoying successful spells with Flamengo and Al Hilal, making him one of the favourites to take charge of the national team.
Source: Legit.ng
Olamide Abe (Sports Editor) Olamide Abe is an IOC, FIFA, FIBA, UEFA, CAF, IAAF and ITTF accredited pan-African sports journalist specialising in football, athletics, basketball and athlete-focused feature reporting. He is known for exclusive interviews, detailed match coverage, and in-depth analysis of Nigerian sports. Email: olamide.abe@corp.legit.ng