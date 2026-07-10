Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence after Portugal's World Cup elimination

The Manchester United captain thanked teammates, staff and Portuguese fans

Portugal are now searching for a new coach following Roberto Martinez's departure

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has shared an emotional message after Portugal's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal entered the tournament among the favourites but saw their campaign end in the Round of 16 after Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Spain.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal reacts to defeat against Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

The Selecao had progressed from the group stage after drawing with DR Congo and Colombia, thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 and defeating Croatia before falling at the first knockout hurdle, per the BBC.

Fernandes reacts to painful exit

Following the defeat, Fernandes admitted his disappointment in a heartfelt message posted on X, thanking everyone who supported the team throughout the tournament.

"Sad, frustrated, and disillusioned."

He added:

"This group of players made my expectations high, not only for the quality, but also for the incredible group that we built over these years."

"Thank you to all the players, technical team, and all the staff who accompanied and helped us every day during the World Cup."

"To all the Portuguese, a huge thank you for your support and belief."

Fernandes also expressed gratitude to the players, coaching staff and Portuguese supporters for standing behind the team throughout the competition.

Portugal begin coaching search

Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's elimination also marked the end of Roberto Martinez's reign, as the Spaniard stepped down after the defeat.

Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Martinez. The experienced Portuguese coach built his reputation with Benfica before enjoying successful spells with Flamengo and Al Hilal, making him one of the favourites to take charge of the national team.

Source: Legit.ng