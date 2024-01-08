Wizkid's recently released song IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile has gotten to trend days after it was released

Bethesda School of the Blind recently jumped on the new song as they shared a video of an all-blind band vibing to IDK

The video, which has since gone viral, has caught attention on social media as many applauded the blind band

Days after Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' dropped IDK months after losing his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo, the new song featuring Zlatan Ibile has continued to gain attention.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid revealed he made the song days after he lost his mother, as he described life as meaningless.

Bethesda School for the blind jump on Wizkid's IDK

In a trending video, Bethesda School for the Blind, known for its heartwarming performances, shared a fun video of an all-blind band vibing to Wizkid's song.

The video showed the performer, the drummer, and the keyboard player were all visually impaired.

Sharing the video on their official Instagram page, the school wrote in a caption:

"IDK Cover by Bethesda school for the blind, we hope the tough times in your life don’t last this 2024."

Watch the video below:

People gush as all-blind band vibe to Wizkid's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

floxiefave:

"Respect to our resident chef on the drums You all are awesome."

bukola.agholor:

"Wow! Praise God. This is AWESOME."

therealchiomax:

"Wow so blind girls can drum."

yusuf.zlatan:

"@wizkidayo please daddy yo come see wonder."

rhinecity:

"How do you guys play the instrument."

