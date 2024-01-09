Rita Edochie has responded to those saying she has been working against May Edochie with all her social media posts about her marriage crisis

The veteran actress said she has no reason to be jealous of May and plot her marital downfall because her love for her can never be measured

The actress asked her fans a lot of questions and told them to respond to them before they start peddling rumours about her

Nollywood veteran actress Rita Edochie has replied those saying that she has been working against May Edochie with all the callouts she has been doing on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Rita had stepped in severally in the marital crisis rocking Yul and May's marriage. She took a swipe at Judy Austin for snatching the actor from his first wife.

Rita Edochie replies those saying she has fake love for May. Photo credit @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Responding in a lengthy message on Instagram., Rita said that her notice had been drawn to the rumours about her and May. She said all she is doing is to bring May and Yul back together in a peaceful union which they had before Judy Austin came to the picture.

Rita Edochie asks her fans questions

Questioning those saying she is faking love for May, she asked them why she would be jealous of May. And added that she cannot move into May's matrimonial home to live there.

She emphasized that she loves both May and Yul so much and will not do anything to harm them.

Stating further, Rita also asked if people are sure she has tried privately to settle the dispute between the estranged couple.

The marital crisis started after Yul Edochie announced publicly that he had taken a second wife and welcomed a son with her.

See her post here:

Fans react to the post made by Rita

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@yeshua_____myguide:

"May our marriage license never be issued by Judy Austin , mercy eye bae and Rosy Meurer."

@soundg.o.d:

"It's how Yul Edochie fell from Odogwu to Odiegwu."

@nene_george:

"I’m definitely sure Juju is behind this. That woman works day and night to bring May down. Onye oshii amu rest in Jesus name."

@daavi_norkplim_

"Who even crown may queen God i beg ooooo."

@sonis_beauti_world:

"Ur fighting for Yul but u didn’t wish him happy birthday."

@veevogee:

"We’re on Teebillz and Davido this week. We’ll come back to Mr and Mrs Chukwualovukam next week."

@lilybonte09:

"With this your thing ,, you are separating them more."

@fabrics_by_arinola:

"I think it’s high time madam Rita knows when to draw the line, you can’t claim you love someone or want them to come back and be dragging the man forcefully to do things against his will, even if na Juju, it requires patience."

@taripowei:

"If Yul said he doesn’t want again biko allow the man is marriage by force haha ?"

@wealthy_mohnique:

"Old layer rest in Jesus name abeg."

@oceanrichmp_fashion':

"@lindaikejiblogofficial Does it mean RitaEdochie’s children don’t do bad thing? We have not heard anything bad about her children but she keeps promoting hatred towards Yul. Her hate towards Yul is not today she was just looking for opportunity to disgrace him."

Yul deletes post where he calls out May

Legit.ng had reported that Yul had called out his first wife, May, and accused her of doing body enhancement.

He also accused her of not dropping his name even after asking for a divorce.

The actor later deleted all the posts where he called her out.

Source: Legit.ng