Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, are having a good time, regardless of all that has been said about these past few days

The veteran had earlier publicly called out his first wife, May Edochie, for undergoing some sort of body enhancement without his knowledge or consent

In that regard, May Edochie shared a post on her Instagram page praising her creator, while her other two trended over their new dance video

The ongoing marital saga between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie, appears not to be ending soon.

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, in a series of now-deleted posts, called out his wife for undergoing body enhancement last year during the period she should have been mourning their late son.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin show off dance steps amid trolls

Source: Instagram

Amid the allegations, the mother of three recently shared a message with her fans and followers, praising her creator.

Following that, Yul shared a loved-up video of himself and Judy Austin dancing to Flavour’s new song, Big Baller, as they both looked incognizant of the chaos around them.

See the video below

Netizens react to video of Yul and Judy dancing

Legit.ng gathered the hot takes below:

richy_dave_:

"Rita Edochi oyah matters arising."

lastking_arizona:

"Guy honestly am not against your decision on marrying another woman but try to dey behave mature cus the way you're behaving from your post is telling me that something is wrong somewhere. Psychiatric."

ujunwa_aninneji:

"No gree for anybody this year, make haters dey hate while you choose happiness, love and peace."

jenox_souvenirs:

"But may didn't do any breast enlargement or tummy tuck why do you have to lie to paint her black.... that woman have not said anything bad about you or shade you and your second wife in any way...

"Why do you have to lie though...she didn't disturb you from loving who ever you want to love, she just withdraw so why accusing her of what she didn't do...this year learn to be mature and love whoever you want to love in peace and let her be."

winniefrancesdaniels2015:

"If man no love me like this, I no want again. I am officially jealous."

dezynarsh:

"You are not a happy man just doing things to show people you are doing good, but deed down, you are depressed. Seeking attention abi??"

gh_doll32:

"It’s funny how you chose this woman over your wife and still can’t get over her, this Judi woman is trying sha, it’s just a matter of time, what is ahead of you is heavy my dear @judyaustin1, you will be mentioned among ev1l women of our time, you very."

Yul Edochie’s cousin urges Nigerians to continue trolling Filmmaker

The Nollywood actor's cousin Sheila weighed on the marital crisis between him and his first wife, May.

She also emphasised that the entire Edochie family, including May, should not be drawn into the online drama and that netizens should focus their criticisms exclusively on Yul.

After that, Sheila begged Nigerians to support the filmmaker's first wife towards building her brand.

