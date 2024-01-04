Top Nigerian singer Davido is making headlines after videos from his vacation in Saint Kitts were posted online

The DMW boss was seen interacting well with his Caribbean fans as he took pictures with as many people who requested it

The heartwarming videos raised mixed feelings from netizens, with some of them praising him and others saying he would have treated Nigerian fans differently

Much-loved Nigerian singer Davido recently won the hearts of more fans after videos from his vacation in Saint Kitts were posted online.

The DMW boss, who went away to the Caribbean island to destress from the year 2023, was spotted interacting with his fans.

Reactions as Davido mingles with fans while on vacation in Saint Kitts. Photos: @billie_adeleke

Source: Instagram

In one video, Davido was seen dancing with a little boy and teaching him how to do the viral Unavailable social media challenge. The music star was impressed by the child and had a big smile as he carried him.

See the clip below:

Another video showed Davido chilling at a table with his guys when a series of his female fans approached him for pictures.

Davido was obviously in a great mood as he indulged all their requests and even posed for the photos. The excited fans thanked the Nigerian singer as they remained star-struck by his presence.

See the video below:

Reactions trail videos of Davido interacting with fans

The videos of Davido’s interaction with many fans in Saint Kitts soon spread on the Nigerian social media space. The viral clips warmed the hearts of many netizens. Some, however, noted that he would not have treated his Nigerian fans the same way.

Read some of their comments below:

viktoh.gram:

“But if una Dey naija una no go let 9ja fan take pictures wit una like dis that ur yeye squad go Dey slap and push person any how.”

obiomavicky:

“Look at the way they all behave, Nigerian will be screaming.”

23_oliverr:

“OBO go pose tire Omo to be a celebrity no easy oh.”

c_sanchoo:

“I still don't understand why some people will see celebs and start misbehaving. When u can quietly ask for a picture and tell him/her that you're a big fan. Even if over happiness dey worry you. U can still act amazed gently n calmly.”

beylaryrdk:

“The second to the last lady want to risk it all.”

burnna__de:

“Look how composed they’re.”

playmaker19_:

“OBO go pose tire.”

grandzmagazine:

“No private life ... this celeb life no easy as we think oooo ... na no fit just sit enjoy life quality..”

whatsnextsa1:

“No male fans? Or it's a women only country?!”

god4us77:

“Wizkid will never do something like this. I too love Davido, free mind n spirit.”

oluwa_ni_shola007:

“001 spread love all globe.”

Davido and Chioma vacation with twins in Saint Kitts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido won over the hearts of internet users after sharing an adorable video of himself and his wife Chioma with their cute newborn twins.

The much-loved musician took to social media to share a beautiful moment they had during their recent vacation.

Taking a leisurely stroll down the beach, the DMW boss and his wife appeared to be savouring the joys of motherhood in the enthralling video.

Source: Legit.ng