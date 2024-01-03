Nigerian singer Davido brought joy to Internet users after he shared a charming video of the precious moments he had with his wife, Chioma, and their newborn twins

The Afrobeats sensation revealed that he had embarked on a journey abroad to spend quality time with his family and relish the beautiful surroundings around them

Davido's family video captured the charming sight of himself and Chioma leisurely strolling with their little ones in tow in adorable strollers

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido won over the hearts of internet users after sharing an adorable video of himself and his wife Chioma with their cute newborn twins.

The much-loved musician took to social media to share a beautiful moment they had during their recent vacation.

Source: Instagram

Taking a leisurely stroll down the beach, the DMW boss and his wife appear to be savouring the joys of motherhood in the enthralling video.

The power couple, known for their unhidden displays of adoration, were beaming as they spent precious time together in the lush ambience.

The video has since become the order of the day as fans and netizens continue to admire the beauty beaming between the two.

Nigerians react to video of Davido and Chioma with the twins

People on the internet couldn't help but drool over the cute family moment, gushing over the couple's evident love and commitment to one another and their twins.

obatunde__:

"Burna boy go think say na shopping mall them Dey come from."

theifeomaokeke:

"Vacation Abi Baptism… David love clout like mad ,oya let Chioma and the twins trend 1-2-3 gooo."

shes__precious__:

"It’s so beautiful how reserved this lady is."

ms_moyosoree:

"Chioma Endurance Adeleke."

_treasure_ucee:

"Love this for them. Davido pls don’t cheat again, We’re tired on Chioma’s behalf ."

princediamod:

"After he don knack like 20’girls this Christmas Chioma can endure all this bulshit because of money."

very.cute.pisces:

"What we luv to seee oo !! Anita don Dey studio now Dey write m@d lyrics."

effedeborah:

"50 missed calls from Anita."

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Sophia shared Imade's WhatsApp chat with her grandmother on social media.

In the WhatsApp chat, Imade called her grandmother one of the few friends she has as she went on to name others.

Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about her late brother, Ifeanyi, and her father, Davido.

Sophia had blurred out some parts of the message posted online, but netizens were able to decipher some of the words, and one of them mentioned Davido's absence in Imade's life.

Source: Legit.ng