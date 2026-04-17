A young man shared a video of an eye-catching outfit he made from several materials, including a water boot

The video he shared shows the before and after moment of him holding and wearing the popular boot

Many people who saw the video of what the outfit looks like stormed the comments section to praise him

A young man has taken social media by storm as he uses a bicycle seat, a boot, and several other materials to forge a perfect-looking fashion outfit.

The individual shared numerous videos on his social media page, but one of his videos recently caught the attention of several people around the world, who have praised him in the comments section.

Young man shows off eye-catching outfit made from plenty items. Photo Source: Instagram/kaluputics

Source: Instagram

Man shows off eye-catching outfit

The young man, @Kaluputics, could be seen in the video holding a water boot and, just seconds later, he wore the water boot, wore other materials, and used a bicycle seat to cover his face, as it looks like a face mask.

The materials he used on his body, alongside how he posed himself in the video, and the metal he was standing on, caught the attention of people after he shared the video of the outfit online.

Young man goes viral for making outfit from water boot and bicycle seat. Photo Source: Instagram/kaluputics

Source: Instagram

The video posted by @Kaluputics on his Instagram page has caught the attention of many people who have tagged different brands to pay attention to the boy and allow him to show his talent to the world.

At the time of writing this post, the video posted by @Kaluputics has gotten over 160k likes, 4 thousand comments, and many more.

Reactions as man shows off outfit

redlipsbyev said:

"This is pure art."

elsukova_69 noted:

"I use a translator. I hope it translates correctly. I admire your masterpieces. You're great. You have talent. I hope many people from different countries will vote for you, and the right people will see you and replace you, and when you finish school, you will be offered a job in a good workshop and you will create your own masterpieces and the whole world will know you. The main thing is, don't give up what you do. I enjoyed looking at your work. I'm watching you from Kazakhstan, Almaty."

lilnickleeboss_is wrote:

"Bro can't even imagine where you are going to be in 3years shushan.abraham Literally coolest kid on the web."

____neneth____ noted:

"This reminds me of Teenwolf the dread doctors. Woow am impressed."

makhale_mboneni_lorraine said:

"Self made model . Fashion design . Your own boss moves. you are the Brand."

trust.daprocess_33 wrote:

"That bike seat for a face mask is so da.mn creatiive."

rm29vintage said:

"Ok now, you re-mind me of WISDOM KAYE creating outfits luv it."

dadjpoisonivy noted:

" I don't understand what the major houses are waiting for. Smdh."

jay_jo26th asked:

"Goodness, what type is your brains again?wow..boy!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, Adewale Adeniyi, attended his children’s school Career Day in a special way that surprised many people.

The engineer wore his safety work outfit (PPE) to the event to show his children and other students what engineers do. He said he wanted to encourage children to choose engineering as a future career.

Student wears Yoruba outfit to school prom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian student surprised people at his school prom in the United Kingdom when he wore traditional Yoruba clothes instead of a suit.

He wore a cream Agbada and cap, and many people liked how he proudly showed his culture at the event while celebrating with his classmates.

Source: Legit.ng