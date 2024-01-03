Yul Edochie's cousin has spoken on behalf of the family regarding the ongoing marital discord between the Nollywood actor and his first wife, May

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul took to Instagram to criticise his first wife, accusing her of undergoing body enhancement

In contrast, the actor's cousin, Sheila Edochie, conveyed how the family was feeling about Yul's marital decision

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's cousin, Sheila, has weighed on the marital crisis between him and his first wife, May.

In a recent report, Yul Edochie blasted his ex-wife, accusing her of getting breast implants and a tummy tuck without his knowledge or consent.

Yul Edochie’s cousin addresses the public on behalf of the family. Credit: @yuledochie, @stylisheilz

Source: Instagram

Many internet users voiced their opinions in response to Yul's social media outrage, which has since sparked an intense debate.

Following that, the actor's cousin, Sheila Edochie, spoke out, attesting that the family was sick of Yul's antics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The whole Edochie family is tired of Yul, drag him,” she said in part.

She also emphasised that the entire Edochie family, including May, should not be drawn into the online drama and that netizens should focus their criticisms exclusively on Yul.

After that, Sheila begged Nigerians to support the filmmaker's first wife towards building her brand.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's cousin's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

esthersky_77:

"Until una kpiaaaa Yul una no go rest. Habaaaaaa this is 2024. That guy is human like u all. Why u all@doing this to him habaaa."

seyishay:

"Do you know how miserable you’ll have to be as a husband or father for your own family to resent you like this?"

betsyebrooks:

"Yul has really suffered o. Such a pity but whoever troubles him home will inherit the wind. Yul did no wrong but bring an innocent child to the world through another woman that he fell in love with."

karenblqk:

"May is too calm about this, like she wants him to misbehave so she can move on… ordinarily 5-6 prayer houses in aba will treat this fuk up … as in Judy go enter bush."

jane_kreative:

"Maybe we should come out in mass and pray for him, then Judy will now run to Igwe and confess.. then yul will be like where am I ? Where is my wife ?"

thisisrossy_:

"When you have the backings of your ex in-law.. then you know in your heart you weren’t the problem and you did something right with that family.."

Sarah Martins digs deeper into feud with ex-bestie Judy Austin

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins came out clean about how her former bestie Judy used her to taunt May Edochie.

Sarah claimed that Judy contacted her to recruit her as a brand ambassador after she was rejected by every business she approached due to the negative publicity around her online.

So, to undermine May Edochie, she pleaded with her to let her be the face of her skincare line.

Source: Legit.ng