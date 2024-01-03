Nigerian skit maker Nasboi recently trended online as excerpts of his recent interview stirred mixed reactions online

During the interview, Nasboi spoke about his early days as an entertainer and how hunger and depression pushed him to content creation

The comedian, whose debut single, Umbrella, is regarded by many as one of the biggest songs of 2023, also spoke about his background as an "Ajebo kid"

Popular Nigerian skit maker turned singer Micheal Nasiru Lawal, aka Nasboi, recently shared certain little-known truths about himself, his background and his music career during an interview.

He shared during the chat with Punch News how being unemployed and depressed pushed him into content creation and skit-making.

Nasboi shares stories about his upbringing and how music had always been his first love. Photo credit: @nasboi

Nasboi revealed during the interview how he used to be signed to Omotola Jalade's record label. He shared that he had recorded over 500 songs, with some published on music streaming platforms, but were taken down afterwards.

"I grew up in Port Harcourt" - Nasboi speaks about his parents and background

The Umbrella crooner shared during the interview that his father is from Osun state, and his mum is from Delta state.

He also revealed how his mum gave him a fully fitted music studio as a gift in 2016 to pursue his dream as a musician.

During the conversation, Nasboi noted that he was from a wealthy background.

All of these revelations came days after Nasboi got into an online fight with nightclub owner and content creator Yhemo Lee.

Nasboi called his collaboration with Wande Coal strategic

The content creator also shared how he was able to Wande Coal to feature on his hit single, Umbrella.

He noted that it was strategically planned even though Wande Coal didn't know it was.

Legit.ng, in a bid to confirm this comment, we reached out to Nasboi, and he shared with us that music had always been his first passion.

He said:

"I never expected Umbrella to turn out as big as it is now. My plan was just to drop a beautiful song and push it. But God had a different plan for me. I never expected the acceptance."

Nasboi also stated:

"I have always been a musician. Music was actually my first hustle. I actually delved into skit-making to stay afloat. So it was music all the way."

Don Jazzy jumps on Nasboi's Umbrella challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's new song TikTok Umbrella challenge.

The outfit rocked by the veteran beatmaker in the viral clip was one of the biggest highlights of the c challenge to date.

Since the Umbrella challenge became a thing, different skit makers have been sighted jumping on it while rocking each other's outfits.

