Nigerian skit maker turn singer Nasboi and his colleague Yhemo Lee recently trended online after the latter made some subtle jabs about the former's music career

Yhemo Lee, who was recently on Isbae U's YouTube show, "Curiosity Made Me Ask," made some comments about Nasboi delving into music

The nightclub owner slammed the comic, noting that he isn't musically talented enough to become a music superstar and should instead stick to comedy

It is a full-blown war between famous skit maker Nasiru Micheal Lawal, aka Nasboi, and his counterpart Adeyemi Idowu, better known as Yhemo Lee.

The beef between the two content creators started with Yhemo Lee's comments about Nasboi leaving content creation and delving into music.

Yhemo Lee, during his interview with IsbaeU, advised the skit maker not to be like Nasboi, Broda Shaggi, and others and to stick to content creation instead.

Nasboi responded to Yhemo Lee's statement

In a series of tweets, the Umbrella crooner took offence to Yhemo Lee's comments, slamming him as being disrespectful by using him to chase clout.

He noted that he doesn't see Yhemo Lee's statements as PR but as full-blown disrespect of his craft and hard work.

Nasboi also took time to share how well his debut single had performed, revealing that it had done over 20m streams on all music platforms.

In one of his tweets, the skit maker stated that he is set to drop his next single in January 2024 as he continues to push his music career after it failed during his time with Omotola Jalade's record label.

Nasboi's energy in protecting his craft is undiluted. This recent clapback at Yhemo Lee is coming days after he called for a boxing fight with Daniel Regha.

See how the exchange between both content creators started:

Here's one of Nasboi's tweets responding to Yhemo Lee's comments:

This is another tweet by Nasboi:

Reactions trail the exchange between both content creators

Here are some of the comments that the exchange stirred online:

@billibillion:

"Umbrella is a jam any day anytime stop the hate."

@iamchristianabalogun:

"It’s not beef. That’s just his opinion."

@ibxosimple:

"Yhemoo lee you have started seeing yourself like wizkid, be careful."

@officiallummyjay:

"Not funny. Just another man talking down on another man’s effort. Sometimes it’s better to keep shut and say u have no idea."

@mrlukeson:

"I’m not sure he’s häting. To some extent, he made sense. Especially when he sited how good naboi is in the content creating industry."

@wealthy_____007:

"Wetin b yhemolee talent gan gan."

@simplydior01:

"Who be dis one wey Dey talk like who him 9month no reach…."

@wealthy_____007:

"Yhemolee sometimes de carry talk sha.....umbrella sweet pass 80% of songs released on 2023."

@cjpumpin_:

"Nonsense talk, who made this guy a celebrity."

@donslime321:

"Who re u to discredit someone hard work."

@choppprrrr:

"Y’all acting like you didn’t hear when he said he loves the song?"

@chipsys_oven:

"Umbrella I heard in 3 locations in the states this December.I really like the song."

