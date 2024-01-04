Well-known Nigerian skit maker Zicsaloma shared the good news of buying a house for his mother with his fans and followers

The comic creator compiled an emotional video showing the moment he took his mother to almost finish building

Zicsaloma further revealed how he couldn't wait for the house to be completed before showing it to the elderly woman who came around during the festive period

Popular Nigerian skit maker Aloma Isaac Junior, best known as Zicsaloma, is filled with joy as he bought a new house for his mother for the new year.

The comic creator shared a heart warming video of the moment he took his mum to the luxury apartment, which is still under construction, that he bought for her.

Zicsaloma gifts mum a house Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: UGC

Zics, however, revealed that the original goal was to show the finished house to his mother but her unexpected visit spurred him to show her what he was building for her.

He went on to thank his mother for her constant support throughout his journey in life; to this point, he has gotten to be able to give back to her.

See his video below

Internet users join Zicsaloma to celebrate his mother's new home

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

victor_derry:

"What is happening to the fathers, may I reap the fruit of my labour."

updateking__:

"This year is my year in Jesus name. congratulations to her."

realwarripikin:

"Awww this is so beautiful. Welldone Zic."

barny_films:

"Mummy looking like 33 years and counting . Congratulations boss heaven honour you too."

realegookoye:

"Nana God bless you More ... I can't wait to do same for my mom."

ruth_evioghene_paulbassey:

"Congratulations Mummy! I still remember your small beginnings in Mando Kaduna, I still remember how you where taking care of your children and for you @zicsaloma.

" I still remember how committed you were in our teenage choir that year now see what the Lord has done. Indeed God is a rewarder. I'm so happy for you, keep Soaring high in Jesus'Name."

Zicsaloma: "I don’t admire being a 2nd class citizen in another man’s country”

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma made headlines following a lengthy statement he shared on the ‘japa’ trend.

Zicsaloma, who happens to be against relocation said that being a 2nd class citizen in another man’s country was not something he admired. He added that the mass relocation from the country showed many have given up on the country.

On his part, Zicsaloma said he still had faith in Nigeria and really wants young people to stay back and ensure the country works.

Source: Legit.ng