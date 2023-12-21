Skit maker Nasboi has opened up about his career and the people who have helped him rise in his hustle

In an interview with Trending on HipTV, he said that Davido and 2Baba helped him to rise career-wise

The content creator also spoke about his collaboration with Wande Coal which later became a hit

Lawal Micheal Nasiru Bolaji, professionally known as Nasboi has recounted his grass-to-grace story.

The content creator was a guest on Trending with HipTV where he was interviewed by Kim Oprah and media personality Pascal.

Nasboi says he was signed to Omotola Jalade's record label. Photo credit @iamnasboi/@davido/@realomosexy

According to him, he was signed to Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's record label in 2014. However, one of his colleagues once looked at him and told him that he would not make it in his music career.

Nasboi names people who helped him

Speaking about those who helped him rise in his career, the skit maker who lost his brother last year said Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba gave him maximum support while his career as a skit maker launched into the limelight after he imitated Davido and posted it on social media.

He copied Davido just to get his attention for his music but the post ended up helping his skit-making. The content creator also talked about his collaboration with Wande Coal in the song 'Umbrella' which many celebrities have jumped on its dance challenge.

Fans react to Nasboi's interview

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@z__ain_ab:

"I enjoy watching it."

@kingrumour:

"That's ma man right there spiting facts only."

@sally_ceo:

"I am enjoying the conversation please post everything."

@manlikenotch:

"But why is the guy trying so hard to put words into his mouth, that’s not okay always looking for something to trend, he said he don’t hug women so why still pushing it!!

@stardomgys:

"After Falz , Nasboi is the next . He can sing, do comedy and more all in all."

@mannylaughteer_fan_:

"Everything about Naija nah lie up and down. Because say ur song don blow now we no hear word you dey say you be musician now baba go face comedy we wey be upcoming if we sing our own song who go hear am."

@oluwakayode07:

"If you like this guy, you just have to go check yourself.'

@mrolanrewaju2023:

"So Mr Macaroni and the likes ain’t high on morals lol .There are some conversations you need to dodge so as not to keep explaining yourself."

@dotunslasher:

"@official2baba for life 100 percent a king."

@lovenchysplace:

"@iamnasboi uve done well. God bless your skills . More wins ."

