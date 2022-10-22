Popular skit maker Doctall Kingsley has revealed he recently survived a terrible armed robbery experience that has cost him everything he ever owned

The funny man, in an emotional video, shared his sad experience of how his wife, who just had a baby, has been left traumatised and desolate

Doctall Kingsley also said that the armed robbers told him that they were hired assassins and were sent to come and kill him

Young fast-rising comedian and skit maker Ogbonna Buchi Kingsley, better known as Doctall Kingsley, has shared a bitter experience of how his home was invaded recently by dangerous armed men.

Doctall Kingsley, in a video clip, narrated how the armed robbers broke into his home and carted away with everything he owns, including laptops, phones, and his car.

Skit maker Doctall Kingsley in an emotional video shares how his home was invaded and robbed by armed men. Photo credit: @doctall_kingsley

Source: Instagram

The comedian revealed that he had reported the incident to the Nigerian police force, and they assured him that the culprits would be apprehended.

My wife, who just gave birth, is traumatised

The skit maker also shared that ever since the robbery happened on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, his wife has been left traumatised and scared of going back to their home.

In the video clip, Kingsley could be heard pleading to the public to help him beg those who sent the armed robbers, saying if he had wronged them in any way, he was sorry.

Doctall also revealed that he and his wife have had to abandon their home since after the robbery and are currently at ground zero, with nothing on them.

Watch Doctall Kingsley's video below:

See how netizens reacted to Doctall Kingsley's video below talking about his robbery experience:

@anita_soina:

"So sorry, bro sending love and hugs ♥️ it must be very traumatizing."

@meerah_cul:

"This Insecurity in Nigeria is increasing everyday tbh….how many people we wan dey run from abeg ??? I can’t even mention the list , cause e long!!! It’s well."

@_deagram:

"Things that they didn’t work for, they just came and took everything away. It’s sad."

@sharonofficial126:

"These armed robbers nor go go meet politicians na innocent citizens them dey disturb."

@queensturkeyclothing:

"The security of your Estate nd your house security is involved in the act."

@officialjporo:

"Hope ur car get tracker sir?? Sorry for the loss bro...baba God will replenish you in many folds."

