Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of getting justice for the late singer Mohbad, and she shared updates on her page

The mum of two revealed the case had been transferred to the Ministry of Justice, and the police are still waiting for toxicology results

The actress added that Mohbad's wife had been interrogated thrice, and the CCTV camera in the late singer's house was not connected

Fresh updates concerning the ongoing investigation into the death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, have been shared by Iyabo Ojo on Instagram.

The actress shared a photo of Mohbad and revealed that his case had been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice.

She further disclosed that the late singer's wife Wunmi, who has been accused of killing him, has been interrogated thrice, alongside his father and mother.

Iyabo said the CCTV camera in Mohbad's house that could have given an insight into what happened was not connected.

She also gave an update on Naira Marley's ex-signee, DJ Splash.

The actress wrote:

"Dj Splash @djsplashgram has been discharged, and he is recovering very fast..... very soon, he will write his own statement and address the general public. God bless us all."

See the post below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's update on Mohbad

excelcoolworld:

"Why the police don’t show us his wife when they interrogate her but and is recovering very fast..... very soon, he will write his own statement and address they post his father."

damzjoshua:

"The wife & her mother have a lot to say, they planned it all because of his property."

samzygold67:

"We need evidence say they interview his wife as we see as they do for his dad 3 times without no any video lol."

oloriafo_nimi:

"Queen mother weldone but why are we neglecting the DNA, let Wunmi do the DNA thanks."

ndidi_amakaa:

"The same people cheering on here are the same people that will still go to other blogs to downplay this woman’s efforts. Una two face too much for this Nigeria."

sasha_itota:

"Why is Verydarkman not doing anything to help in this investigation, why is he only trending on people that are actually doing something to help the case. He sit in his house, spilling neg.ative opinions on other people's efforts."

nuclearpr__:

"Women making things happen. Some man here on gram be drinking pure water and spitting rubbish around."

rose.line3118:

"You are jobless Iyabo."

Mohbad's dad apologises to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's dad finally begged Nigerians for forgiveness if he offended them with the way he hurriedly buried his son.

During an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

He disclosed that the Marlians' boss treated his late son well, and he doubted everything Mohbad told him

