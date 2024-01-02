Mohbad's father is set to drop a new tribute album in honour of his late son, who passed away in 2023

This comes as an album cover of the new album dubbed Itunu, meaning Comfort in English, trended online

While the release date of the new album is yet to be known, many have continued to drag Mohbad's dad

The late Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has caused a buzz on social media over his plan to release a tribute album for the late singer.

The soon-to-be-released album entitled “Itunu,” meaning "Comfort" in English, is a tribute to Mohbad.

Legit.ng had previously reported a video of Mohbad's dad singing in an emotional state.

Details on Mohbad's dad's album cover revealed that Latsoul Films International produced it.

See the viral album cover below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian label, died in September 2023, stirring different unresolved controversies in his wake.

People react to Mohbad's dad's album cover

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the album cover as many criticised Mohbad's dad over his actions.

world__coded01:

"Baba wan use the small opportunity cash-out sharp sharp."

yankee_harry:

"Is this what this kid death has resulted to. Even his own father is taking advantage of the situation. Very unfortunate."

supernickky_musik:

"When lucky dube said it's a crazy world he wasn't capping."

heiseverblack:

"Wisdom full his head...music go music come."

hurpe_brown:

"Sir you’re no perfect substitute for Imole MOH gives us I’ll urge you to rest sir."

king_stiflar001:

"And why shouldn’t he drop his tribute song? But you can stream other musics tribute to Mohbad y’all are insane. I’ll stream it 1m times."

